Centre de Cancérologie de la Porte de Saint-Cloud in Boulogne Unveils the Latest Advance in Completely Non-Invasive Brain Tumor Therapy

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of surgical robotics, today announced that Centre de Cancérologie de la Porte de Saint-Cloud (CCPSC) in Boulogne, France, has initiated patient treatments with the ground-breaking ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. CCPSC is the first in France to offer ZAP-X and is part of the renowned American Hospital of Paris, known for offering the most innovative technologies and most advanced treatment methods. CCPSC treated three patients on their first day, each with a single brain metastasis.

As a non-invasive and painless treatment for select primary and metastatic brain tumors, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) has proven to provide equivalent to superior outcomes compared to costly and potentially debilitating surgeries. SRS is typically delivered in one to five brief outpatient visits and patients often return to normal activity the same day as the procedure.

"Because of the significant percentage of cancer patients who develop brain metastases, it was imperative we support our radiation oncology program with a dedicated SRS solution such as ZAP-X," said Dr. Bacem Belghith, radiation oncologist at the CCPSC.

"As ZAP-X is designed specifically for cranial radiosurgery it allows us to treat the most challenging cases with confidence," added Dr. Alain Allaw, radiation oncologist at the CCPSC. "And unlike multi-purpose radiotherapy devices, ZAP-X provides patients with potentially lower healthy brain exposure to radiation, and thus enables greater flexibility for our clinical team to treat recurring brain metastases patients."

The ZAP-X system uses unique gyroscopic mobility to direct radiosurgical beams from hundreds of angles to precisely concentrate radiation on the tumor target. This pioneering approach supports the clinical objective of protecting healthy brain tissue and patient cognitive function.

As the first and only vault-free and cobalt-free dedicated SRS delivery system, ZAP-X also eliminates the expense of building costly shielded radiation treatment rooms, and removes the need to maintain, secure and regularly replace live radioactive isotopes.

"As the first center to retrofit an existing shielded radiotherapy suite, ZAP-X has seamlessly integrated into CCPSC's busy radiation oncology department, and now serves as the centerpiece of an elite SRS program," said Hakan Baraner, ZAP Surgical's Senior Vice President for Europe, India, Middle East, and Africa (EIMEA). "ZAP is incredibly honored to support CCPSC in bringing world-class care to their patients."

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler. In addition to being CEO of ZAP, Dr. Adler is Emeritus Dorothy TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About American Hospital of Paris and CCPSC

Founded in 1906, the American Hospital of Paris is a private, not-for-profit institution recognized as being of public utility, whose mission is to deliver the best of French and American medical practices to its French and international patients. The American Hospital of Paris offers global expertise, combining the most innovative investigative technologies, the most advanced treatment methods and customized care on a single site, allowing patients to benefit from personalized care in a very short timeframe. The American Hospital of Paris is recognized both in France and in the United States for the quality of its care by the Haute Autorité de Santé and by the Joint Commission according to the standards applied in the United States. The American Hospital of Paris acquired CCPSC in 2017 to establish the American Hospital of Paris group. The CCPSC is the private reference center for radiotherapy in the west of Paris.

