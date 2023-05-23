Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of health and wellness products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, is excited to announce they have established a working relationship with My Crew Doses Inc. ("MCD"). MCD is a natural formulation house and brand that will act as one of Psyched's extract formulation evolution partners. Purchasing Psyched's extract, AME-1, they will combine it with additional actives to unlock supplementary uses and customer types. Both organizations are focused on growing the adoption of Amanita derived products to nourish the mind, body, and soul.

Highlights:

Psyched Wellness is 100% focused on producing the safest and most efficacious Amanita Muscaria extract throughout the globe. As the only publicly traded company to do the necessary research and investment, obtaining legal approval to sell an extract approved for human consumption (AME-1), Psyched can provide MCD with a reliable and consistent source of the Amanita Muscaria active, muscimol.

Through this arrangement, MCD will be positioned as one of Psyched's preferred formulation evolution partners working with AME-1

This will accelerate Psyched Wellness' differentiated revenue streams by harnessing MCD's extensive networks and their ability to further customize formulations for other brands.

MCD has launched their first product, the Ascend Gummy, into the marketplace.

This development will look to rapidly expand the legal Amanita Muscaria consumables category. Growing available brands, offerings, and consumption occasions, for a mushroom that is increasingly in demand throughout the United States.

Psyched Wellness Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Stevens, commented: "We are excited to establish this relationship with My Crew Doses (MCD). The team at MCD has incredible depth and relationships in a sector that Psyched is just embarking on. Working with MCD provides Psyched with exposure to the gummy market and the ability to generate revenue from the sale of bulk AME-1 extract. This is the most efficient way for Psyched to enter this segment and scale revenue while we work on establishing our own brands in this and other categories."

In addition to this, MCD's co-founder Brian McCaslin stated: "We are thrilled to be working with the Amanita Muscaria mushroom in our proprietary gummy and tincture formulations. There is a significant demand in the community and it's thrilling to be on the cutting edge of helping to support someone's overall well-being."

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

About My Crew Doses Inc.:

My Crew Doses is an American, PhD-led company that is dedicated to creating innovative and proprietary private label formulations for brands, retailers, and institutions, derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom.

Learn more at www.mycrewdoses.com

Email sales@mycrewdoses.com

