Raketech: Clarification Regarding Distribution Dates for Dividend 2023

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE):

The general meeting of Raketech Group Holding p.l.c. (the "Company") held on 17 May, 2023, resolved to declare and distribute to the shareholders a total gross dividend of €3,977,996.34, or €0.094 per share, in accordance with the directors' recommendation, to be paid in two instalments. The Company wishes to clarify that the distribution date relative to the first dividend instalment, with ex-dividend date of 17 May, 2023, is 26 May 2023, and the distribution date relative to the second instalment, with an ex-dividend date of 20 November, 2023 will be on or about 28 November, 2023.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Clarification regarding distribution dates for dividend 2023

SOURCE: Raketech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756611/Clarification-Regarding-Distribution-Dates-for-Dividend-2023