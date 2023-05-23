Accurate Background LLC: Accurate Background Appoints Gavin Tagg as Senior Vice President Associate General Counsel

New senior leadership role strengthens global compliance expertise

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Accurate Background, the world's largest privately held provider of compliant background checks and monitoring solutions, announced it has strengthened its global leadership team with the appointment of Gavin Tagg as Senior Vice President Associate General Counsel. In this new role, Gavin will guide and enhance Accurate's global legal and compliance expertise, increasing the screening provider's capabilities to serve clients around the world.

Reporting to Accurate Chief Legal Officer David Wheeler and based at the headquarters of Accurate subsidiary Vero Screening in Brighton, U.K., Gavin will deliver expert legal guidance across Accurate as the company continues its global growth.

"To meet the needs of our clients worldwide, it is vital we have extensive legal and compliance knowledge," said Accurate Chief Legal Officer David Wheeler. "The background screening industry and compliance landscape are dynamic and we need to continue to be at the forefront. With the addition of Gavin, I'm confident that we are well positioned to continue to navigate the complexities of background screening compliance on a global level."

A qualified attorney, Gavin spent the early part of his career in sole legal counsel roles before focusing on the leadership of legal and compliance teams. He brings 25 years of legal experience.

In his most recent role at Adecco Group (SVP General Counsel and Regional Head of Integrity and Compliance, UK & Ireland), Gavin sat on the board of directors and held responsibility for forty staff members. Having worked with Adecco for almost ten years, his prior roles include Interquest Group, Resource Solutions, Spring Group PLC, Ballintrae Limited and Penna PLC.

On taking on his new role, Gavin said:"I'm thrilled to join Accurate at a time of such momentum and growth. I look forward to working closely with the Accurate leadership team to provide clients with the highest level of confidence in the company's high standards for global screening compliance."

About Accurate

Our vision is to make every hire the start of a success story. As a trusted provider of employment background screening and workforce monitoring services, Accurate Background gives companies of all sizes the confidence to make smarter, unbiased hiring decisions at the speed of demand.

Experience a new standard of support with a dedicated team, comprehensive technology and insight, and the most extensive coverage and search options to advance your business while keeping your brand and people safe. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

Media Contact:

Media@Accurate.com

SOURCE: Accurate Background LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756380/Accurate-Background-Appoints-Gavin-Tagg-as-Senior-Vice-President-Associate-General-Counsel