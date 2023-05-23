Join Clari CEO Andy Byrne and other revenue leaders for a virtual summit on winning every revenue moment, regardless of market conditions

Clari, the Revenue Leader, today announced details surrounding its upcoming Charge Revenue Summit taking place virtually on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 8:00am to 1:00pm PDT.

WHAT: At Charge, attendees will join thousands of other revenue leaders and practitioners to learn how to master the blueprint for running revenue in 2023. The summit will feature insights and practical advice for turning obstacles into opportunities, regardless of market conditions, and how to recharge strategy, execution, and performance to reduce revenue leak and achieve revenue precision.

Attendees will have an unprecedented opportunity to network and share what's working and what's not in today's business climate, from the boardroom to the front-line. Attendees will learn:

A playbook to survive and thrive using a prescriptive revenue cadence

How to protect revenue while growing and defending their customer base

Battle-tested tactics for how to accelerate their path to close

Real-life sales coaching for beating the status quo

How to de-risk purchasing decisions and keep opportunities charging towards Closed Won

Charge speakers and panelists include:

Andy Byrne, CEO, Clari

Kevin Knieriem, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Clari

Shruti Kapoor, CEO, Clari Wingman

Pilar Schenk, COO, Global Security Collaboration, Cisco

Kevin McKeown, Chief Revenue Officer, Beekeeper

Alex Latraverse, Chief Revenue Officer, Flock Safety

Seth Marrs, Research Director, Forrester

WHERE: Guests can register to attend at clari.com/charge. Presentations will also be available on demand following the event.

About Clari

Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: Revenue. More than 1,000 organizations rely on Clari's Revenue Platform to connect all revenue-critical employees, processes, and systems to drive a breakthrough in revenue precision. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005511/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Scott Behles

Clari

sbehles@clari.com

Scott Johnston

Big Valley Marketing for Clari EMEA

scott@johnstoncomms.nl