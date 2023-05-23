Join Clari CEO Andy Byrne and other revenue leaders for a virtual summit on winning every revenue moment, regardless of market conditions
Clari, the Revenue Leader, today announced details surrounding its upcoming Charge Revenue Summit taking place virtually on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 8:00am to 1:00pm PDT.
WHAT: At Charge, attendees will join thousands of other revenue leaders and practitioners to learn how to master the blueprint for running revenue in 2023. The summit will feature insights and practical advice for turning obstacles into opportunities, regardless of market conditions, and how to recharge strategy, execution, and performance to reduce revenue leak and achieve revenue precision.
Attendees will have an unprecedented opportunity to network and share what's working and what's not in today's business climate, from the boardroom to the front-line. Attendees will learn:
- A playbook to survive and thrive using a prescriptive revenue cadence
- How to protect revenue while growing and defending their customer base
- Battle-tested tactics for how to accelerate their path to close
- Real-life sales coaching for beating the status quo
- How to de-risk purchasing decisions and keep opportunities charging towards Closed Won
Charge speakers and panelists include:
- Andy Byrne, CEO, Clari
- Kevin Knieriem, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Clari
- Shruti Kapoor, CEO, Clari Wingman
- Pilar Schenk, COO, Global Security Collaboration, Cisco
- Kevin McKeown, Chief Revenue Officer, Beekeeper
- Alex Latraverse, Chief Revenue Officer, Flock Safety
- Seth Marrs, Research Director, Forrester
WHERE: Guests can register to attend at clari.com/charge. Presentations will also be available on demand following the event.
About Clari
Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: Revenue. More than 1,000 organizations rely on Clari's Revenue Platform to connect all revenue-critical employees, processes, and systems to drive a breakthrough in revenue precision. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230523005511/en/
Contacts:
Media Contacts
Scott Behles
Clari
sbehles@clari.com
Scott Johnston
Big Valley Marketing for Clari EMEA
scott@johnstoncomms.nl