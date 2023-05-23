Nue.io Raises $9 Million in Seed Extension to Help Companies Respond to a Dynamic Economy with Innovative Pricing, Sales, and Finance Tools

Nue makes it easy for companies to grow faster and reduce costs by automating new pricing and business models with unprecedented ease of use on the Salesforce platform.

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Nue.io , the leading quote-to-revenue platform, announced today that it has raised $9 million in seed extension funding to expand its product offerings and accelerate growth. The funding round was co-led by Bluefish Ventures and Penny Jar Capital, with participation from NJP Ventures and Operator Stack and existing investors Information Venture Partners and NextWorld Capital. Nue's platform offers innovative pricing, sales, and finance tools on the Salesforce platform that help businesses be agile so they can drive new revenue and retain customers in an increasingly dynamic economy. With this latest funding round, the company has raised a total of $15 million.

Nue's quote-to-revenue platform is designed to help businesses of all sizes launch hybrid pricing strategies, deploy integrated direct and product-led growth sales motions, and automate their sales and finance processes in Salesforce. Nue helps businesses generate quotes, manage expansion revenue, and bill customers more efficiently while providing real-time revenue analytics. With these tools, businesses can optimize their pricing and sales strategies, improve their cash flow, and reduce their operating costs.

Nue plans to use the funding to expand its product offerings and build out its sales and marketing teams to drive the adoption of its platform among more businesses. The company's unified solution, which uplevels traditionally cobbled together CPQ, billing, and custom code solutions, is a game-changer for companies looking to accelerate their sales and finance operations.

"Our mission at Nue is to help businesses innovate and thrive with powerful quoting and billing that are easy to deploy and use without complex consulting or large internal teams," said Mark Walker , CEO of Nue. "With this new funding, we can respond to the incredible need in the marketplace and continue to innovate and enable our customers to respond quickly to the needs of their customers."

"Nue's complete quote-to-cash subscription management, invoicing, and payments solution, built into Salesforce, is amazingly good. Their modern take on CPQ has really helped us launch new pricing models and manage customer lifecycles. We can migrate customers onto new pricing and products easily and efficiently," said Julian Hannabuss , Director of RevOps at Procurify. "It's also been a great catalyst - helping us improve the way we do business, streamline our operations, and become a far more efficient organization across all our revenue teams."

"Nue gives our AEs and RVPs the ability to rapidly adjust pricing. It's the easiest and fastest platform I've ever used - and I'm pretty sure I've used them all over the years. That flexibility and 'rapid reaction time' is crucial in today's challenging and competitive economic environment!" says Shep Maher , CRO of Betterworks.

"We are thrilled to support Nue as they continue to innovate and deliver new solutions for businesses in these challenging times," said Alex Millar , General Partner, Bluefish Ventures. "We see a deep need for a unified solution that uplevels traditionally cobbled together CPQ, Billing and custom code solutions. Nue's platform is a game-changer for companies looking to improve their sales and finance operations, and we are excited to see what they will accomplish with this new funding."

Nue is the leading quote-to-revenue platform, designed to help businesses of all sizes automate their sales and finance processes. With features such as automated pricing and quoting, sales enablement tools, financial reporting and analytics, and usage-based billing, Nue's platform empowers SaaS businesses to optimize their pricing and sales strategies, improve their cash flow, and reduce their operating costs.

