Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $207,800 Settlement for Victim Injured by an Impaired Driver

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May. 23, 2023 / Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is dedicated to helping clients when they have been injured due to the negligence of others by getting the highest payout possible, especially when they fall victim to car wrecks involving an impaired driver. Recently, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers secured a $207,800 settlement for a client who was involved in a head-on car wreck due to an impaired driver who had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

The client was safely driving around a curve when a car coming from the opposite direction struck her head-on. The client's vehicle was thrown into the guardrail and hit with such force that her vehicle was thrown back across the road and also collided with the opposite guardrail. The vehicle that struck her had crossed into her lane of traffic, with witness testimonies reporting the vehicle had been swerving across the roadway and failing to slow down before rounding the bend and colliding with the victim's vehicle.

DUI stands for driving under the influence. Most DUI cases involve drunk drivers, but some are caused by drivers who are impaired by other substances, such as medications. The defendant's impairment in this case was due to prescription medication he had taken prior to getting behind the wheel of the vehicle. In addition to the claim our client had filed against him, he is also being prosecuted for a DUI offense.

Due to the impact of the collision the victim sustained major injuries and both airbags, front and driver-side, deployed. She was immediately transported by EMS to the Bowling Green Medical Center, where she underwent diagnostic tests for the injuries caused by the wreck. She sustained a fractured wrist with multiple areas of internal swelling, external bruising covering her body, and a torn ligament in her wrist. The client underwent three surgeries to fix the injuries the negligent drunk driver caused during the incident.

Lee Coleman, Attorney and Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman

"When drivers choose to get behind the wheel while under the influence, they're breaking the law and posing a significant risk to all lives on the road," said Lee Coleman, Attorney and Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. "While illegal and morally reprehensible, DUI collisions are preventable tragedies that would not happen if drivers considered the lives and safety of others on the road. It's our job to ensure our clients are compensated fairly when these horrible lapses in judgment occur."

DUIs are the leading cause of deaths on our roads accounting for 35% of fatal motor vehicle accidents and causing 13,695 deaths nationwide.



The day after the collision, the victim called the Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team to seek legal help. The Bowling Green team immediately took her on as a client and began gathering additional details and working on her case.

After the wreck, our client continued to suffer and could not work; she had a significant amount of medical debt. The insurance company first offered a $100,000 settlement, which was declined by the client based on Hughes & Coleman's recommendation. Insurance companies are notorious for offering substantially less than injured victims deserve. Through further negotiations and demands sent to the insurance company, they finally offered our client $207,800, which was the entire amount of insurance limits available for her to recover for the collision. This offer allowed our client to collect her damages, including her lost wages and medical expenses, without going to court.

The Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team is experienced in knowing when a settlement is just or not. While auto accident claims occur under different circumstances, the Hughes & Coleman team fights for their clients, no matter how long it takes, to ensure they receive the money they deserve.

