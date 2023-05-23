Exclusive YouHodler Masterclass To Empower Retail Fintech Businesses With Web3-Powered Services On June 1, 2023 At 15:30 CET

Trading-As-A-Service And Loans-As-A-Service Aim To Fuel Exponential Growth In The Industry

Network With The Industry's Leading Influencers And Innovators At The Crypto Valley Conference YouHodler Boat Party On The Zugersee On Friday, June 2, 2023

YouHodler, a Swiss-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services, announced today that it will introduce a new suite of powerful B2B2C offerings at its exclusive masterclass, "How to Boost Revenues for Your Retail Fintech Business," on June 1 at the 2023 Crypto Valley Conference (CVC), one of Europe's flagship blockchain events, in Rotkreuz, Switzerland. Registration is available at https://www.youhodler.com/masterclass-cvc23.

Tailored for retail fintech companies and led by a team of fintech and business experts, the masterclass will focus on driving sustainable revenue growth in different market conditions. Key topics include forging cross-industry partnerships and upgrading operations with YouHodler's Web3-powered solutions, including Trading-as-a-Service and Loans-as-a-Service. To help companies who have already built a customer base but are struggling with monetisation, speakers will share tested and proven strategies from existing partnerships and discuss the most pressing challenges as well as emerging opportunities in crypto wallets, neo banks, and retail digital payment.

"Fintech is the key to unlocking untapped potential, and we're thrilled to ignite that spark this year at Crypto Valley Conference," proclaimed Ilya Volkov, CEO and co-founder of YouHodler. "Our masterclass will unveil our game-changing solutions to the most innovative retail fintech players, fostering collaborative growth and paving the way for a Web3-enabled financial future. To date, YouHodler has been renowned for its cutting-edge mobile app and crypto services, and we are excited about the opportunity to expand our reach as a trusted B2B partner, fueling exponential growth and empowering the entire industry to navigate the uncharted waters of Web3 fintech."

YouHodler's latest B2B offerings, Trading-as-a-Service and Loans-as-a-Service, were developed based on the company's successful retail Web3 fintech services, trusted by over 900,000 international users. With seamless API and SDK integration, companies can expand their capabilities for crypto investment and digital wealth management, enjoying the reliability and security offered by YouHodler's robust infrastructure.

"We're ushering in a new era by extending our proven services to corporate clients, marking a major milestone in integrating innovative Web3 finance. By opening our doors to diverse companies, we aim to make Web3 finance more accessible, reliable, and user-friendly, fueling a future where digital finance empowers businesses and drives world-changing innovation," said Vaida Saltenyte, head of partnerships at YouHodler.

The masterclass is part of the 2023 Crypto Valley Conference, held at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts between June 1-2. To learn more, secure a seat, or submit inquiries, visit https://www.youhodler.com/masterclass-cvc23.

The Crypto Valley Conference is organized by Lucerne University and the Crypto Valley Association, an independent, non-governmental association building the world's leading blockchain and cryptographic technology ecosystem. Featuring in-depth discussions on the current state and future of blockchain, the two-day conference is joined by leaders and experts at academic institutions, governments and renowned companies including Coinbase, Circle, Nasdaq, Cardano, and Solana. In addition to the masterclass, YouHodler will also participate in panel discussions with industry experts and host a boat cruise party at the conclusion of the event.

"The YouHodler Boat Party is planned to be an unforgettable networking experiential event at the culmination of the Crypto Valley Conference where attendees will be able to meet with the industry's top leaders, influencers, and innovators, while enjoying the beautiful scenery, great drinks, and lively conversations to build valuable connections," added Volkov.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a Swiss-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also progressive enough to conduct advanced strategic trading in the crypto market. For more information, please visit https://www.youhodler.com/.

About Crypto Valley Association

Founded in January 2017, the Crypto Valley Association is a not-for-profit association established to support the development of cryptographic technologies, blockchain, and other distributed ledger technologies by supporting startups and other companies in Zug, Switzerland and internationally. Crypto Valley's mission is to shape an open, free, and prosperous economy spanning multiple sectors and create a thriving ecosystem of individuals and companies passionate about building the future with blockchain. From its inception, the Crypto Valley Conference has been bringing together the strongest, steadiest and most influential minds of the Swiss and global crypto ecosystem and while the market constantly changes, one thing is certain the technology has never been stronger, and innovation is sprouting everywhere. This year we continue CVC's tradition of bringing attendees high quality, established speakers but also showcasing the newest projects through our Startup Competition and diving into the latest topics like market making, risk management, sustainability and much more. The Crypto Valley Conference is a wonderful mix of quality content and intimate networking that fuels our ecosystem.

