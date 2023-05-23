Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2023 | 16:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

D&W Fine Pack LLC: D&W Fine Pack Launches Earth Smart Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Line

With Earth Smart®, sustainability isn't a buzzword. It's built into the DNA of these products, so consumers can enjoy their meal selections and feel good about its packaging.

WOOD DALE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / D&W Fine Pack LLC, a food packaging solutions innovator, has announced it has launched Earth Smart®, a diverse new collection of packaging products which harmonize sustainability profiles with the convenience that consumers demand.

Earth Smart Product Linen by D&W Fine Pack

Earth Smart Product Linen by D&W Fine Pack
Earth Smart® products are designed to deliver a more sustainable beginning and end-of-life story without sacrificing quality or performance.

These packaging items, showcased at D&W's new website, earthsmartpackaging.com, feature materials and production technologies that lessen environmental impact - throughout the product's life cycle.

"The breadth of earth-friendly features in these product offerings is truly tremendous," states Gary Rehwinkel, D&W Fine Pack CEO and President.

"With Earth Smart®, sustainability isn't a buzzword. It's built into the DNA of these products, so consumers can enjoy their meal selections and feel good about its packaging."

To achieve its sustainability credentials, Earth Smart® packaging draws from six key material and process characteristics: recycled content, bio-based content, compostability, recyclability, reduced environmental impact, and free of intentionally added PFAs (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

Earth Smart® packaging consists of five groups:

1) Bioresin rigid containers for warm and cold food applications: they're made from cellulose acetate, containing certified recycled content otherwise destined for landfills. They are recyclable and free of PFAs. Industrial compostability certification is expected soon.

2) Bioresin straws are made of the same materials as the bioresin rigid containers. These straws are certified home and industrially compostable. They offer greater clarity than comparable bioresin straws.

3) Molded pulp containers, bowls, and plates, made from natural fibers, including bamboo bagasse, that are microwavable and refrigerator safe. They are recyclable and free of intentionally added PFAs.

4) Mineral-filled polypropylene (PP) hinged containers, made with natural minerals that reduce plastic content while maintaining rigidity. Refrigerator-safe and microwaveable, so they're ideal for hot foods. They're also recyclable, as well as top-rack dishwasher safe - so they're reusable.

5) Post-consumer recycled PET containers. D&W's new state-of-the-art technology adds the capability to produce containers with up to 100% post-consumer PET (polyethylene terephthalate) with near-virgin clarity. This is available for the company's entire line of PET products.

D&W Fine Pack LLC, headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, is a leader in food packaging and foodservice disposables, providing a broad range of single-use containers, tableware, cutlery, straws, and meal kits. As a leader in sustainable development, D&W promotes eco-friendly packaging using renewable resources.

Related Files

Earth-Smart-Product-Brochure_050323.pdf

Contact Information:

Annie Ham
Director of Marketing
annie.ham@dwfp.com
(843) 409-7638

SOURCE: D&W Fine Pack LLC

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756450/DW-Fine-Pack-Launches-Earth-SmartR-Eco-Friendly-Food-Packaging-Line

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.