Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich Schlüsselkunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2023 | 16:02
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intecular: InvisOutlet Offers New Levels of Convenient, Tidy Smart Home Control Through a Single Wall Outlet

InvisOutlet just launched on Kickstarter on Tuesday, May 23, at 9 a.m. ET with early bird reward prices starting at $75.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Smart-home pioneer and innovator Lawrence Ko of Intecular today announced the launch of InvisOutlet, a smart home outlet that features not only a variety of out-of-the-box features but also manages to contain all those features within a wall outlet. It immediately becomes the market-leading device for conveniently and neatly combining multiple sensors and devices to transform any home into a cutting-edge, tech-driven home.

Intecular, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Press release picture

InvisOutlet appears, at a glance, like any other wall outlet. For that reason, it is an unprecedentedly simple solution to the long-standing problem smart-home enthusiasts have faced: although everyone wants to integrate as much functionality as possible into their configurations, the components stack up much faster than anyone would expect. The one-of-a-kind InvisOutlet brings together air quality monitoring, presence detection, ambient light sensing, intruder alerts, adaptive night lights, and other features - with access remotely and locally, through any device.

There is something for everyone to get excited about:

Healthier Living: InvisOutlet features a range of sensors for measuring AQI (Air Quality Index), VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), CO2, and more, all meant to help keep everyone healthier.

Saving Energy: Enjoy the convenience of appliances and lights automatically turning on or off when entering or leaving a room, making daily routines effortless.

Light as You Need It: Maintain consistent room brightness throughout the day by adjusting lighting to compensate for changes in natural light, promoting optimal reading conditions for the eyes.

Matter Integration: InvisOutlet is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant for a seamless smart home.

InvisOutlet not only boasts an impressive array of features, but it also maintains a minimalist aesthetic, seamlessly blending into a smart home with its sleek and elegant design. InvisOutlet will have exclusive prices for Kickstarter backers starting at $75. After the Kickstarter campaign, InvisOutlet will retail for $129 on all other e-commerce platforms.

To learn more about how to get InvisOutlet, visit the live crowdfunding page at Kickstarter. Please reach out to launch@intecular.com with any other questions.

Contact Information:

Lawrence Ko
launch@intecular.com

SOURCE: Intecular

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756563/InvisOutlet-Offers-New-Levels-of-Convenient-Tidy-Smart-Home-Control-Through-a-Single-Wall-Outlet

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.