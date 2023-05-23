Intecular: InvisOutlet Offers New Levels of Convenient, Tidy Smart Home Control Through a Single Wall Outlet

InvisOutlet just launched on Kickstarter on Tuesday, May 23, at 9 a.m. ET with early bird reward prices starting at $75.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Smart-home pioneer and innovator Lawrence Ko of Intecular today announced the launch of InvisOutlet, a smart home outlet that features not only a variety of out-of-the-box features but also manages to contain all those features within a wall outlet. It immediately becomes the market-leading device for conveniently and neatly combining multiple sensors and devices to transform any home into a cutting-edge, tech-driven home.

InvisOutlet appears, at a glance, like any other wall outlet. For that reason, it is an unprecedentedly simple solution to the long-standing problem smart-home enthusiasts have faced: although everyone wants to integrate as much functionality as possible into their configurations, the components stack up much faster than anyone would expect. The one-of-a-kind InvisOutlet brings together air quality monitoring, presence detection, ambient light sensing, intruder alerts, adaptive night lights, and other features - with access remotely and locally, through any device.

There is something for everyone to get excited about:

Healthier Living: InvisOutlet features a range of sensors for measuring AQI (Air Quality Index), VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds), CO2, and more, all meant to help keep everyone healthier.

Saving Energy: Enjoy the convenience of appliances and lights automatically turning on or off when entering or leaving a room, making daily routines effortless.

Light as You Need It: Maintain consistent room brightness throughout the day by adjusting lighting to compensate for changes in natural light, promoting optimal reading conditions for the eyes.

Matter Integration: InvisOutlet is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant for a seamless smart home.

InvisOutlet not only boasts an impressive array of features, but it also maintains a minimalist aesthetic, seamlessly blending into a smart home with its sleek and elegant design. InvisOutlet will have exclusive prices for Kickstarter backers starting at $75. After the Kickstarter campaign, InvisOutlet will retail for $129 on all other e-commerce platforms.

To learn more about how to get InvisOutlet, visit the live crowdfunding page at Kickstarter. Please reach out to launch@intecular.com with any other questions.

Contact Information:

Lawrence Ko

launch@intecular.com

SOURCE: Intecular

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756563/InvisOutlet-Offers-New-Levels-of-Convenient-Tidy-Smart-Home-Control-Through-a-Single-Wall-Outlet