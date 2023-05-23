The Small Business Administration recognized the Intelligence Security sector for its efforts to create opportunities for small businesses

BAE Systems' small business office in its Intelligence Security (I&S) sector was awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence during the 2023 National Small Business Week Awards. This award recognizes large federal government prime contractors that create opportunities for small businesses in all socioeconomic categories.

BAE Systems' small business office with their Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence. (Credit: BAE Systems)

The I&S sector's small business office's recognition stems from their active advocacy for small businesses through extensive outreach, training, and coaching. They also work with new business teams to propose realistic strategies and small businesses goals.

"Our team works to connect small businesses to programs and teams across our company," said Terry Ward, vice president of contracts and supply chain management for BAE Systems' I&S sector. "These connections contribute to small business growth and bring innovation and strong performance to our customers."

In addition to the SBA award, the I&S small business office has received several other recognitions over the last several months. Those awards include the National Veteran Small Business Coalition Champion of Veteran Enterprise Award and the Capital Region Minority Development Council's 2022 Corporation of the Year.

As a leading systems integrator, BAE Systems provides expert systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services to enhance mission effectiveness. These solutions are deployed across the Department of Defense and federal civilian agency platforms and networks in land, air, sea, space, and cyber domains.

