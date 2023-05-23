Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Knalleffekt! Cybeats explodiert auf News - neues Allzeithoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL
Tradegate
23.05.23
16:33 Uhr
0,259 Euro
+0,031
+13,60 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAMBUSER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAMBUSER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2340,26118:11
0,2360,25417:38
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2023 | 16:50
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB: Bambuser Enters into a Proof of Concept Agreement with one of the Largest International Fashion Companies

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL)

Stockholm- May 23, 2023- Bambuser today announced that it has entered into a proof of concept with one of the largest international fashion companies which belongs to one of the world's largest distribution groups with headquarters in Spain. The agreement concerns the One-to- Many Live Video Shopping solution in three markets during the proof of concept phase during a total of six months starting July 2023

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.
Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

Follow us
Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.
Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
Erik Penser Bank AB

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-05-23 16:28 CEST.

Attachments

Bambuser enters into a proof of concept agreement with one of the largest international fashion companies

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756676/Bambuser-Enters-into-a-Proof-of-Concept-Agreement-with-one-of-the-Largest-International-Fashion-Companies

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.