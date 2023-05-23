Bambuser AB: Bambuser Enters into a Proof of Concept Agreement with one of the Largest International Fashion Companies

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL)

Stockholm- May 23, 2023- Bambuser today announced that it has entered into a proof of concept with one of the largest international fashion companies which belongs to one of the world's largest distribution groups with headquarters in Spain. The agreement concerns the One-to- Many Live Video Shopping solution in three markets during the proof of concept phase during a total of six months starting July 2023

Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

