Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - Last week, leaders from the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples urged Canadian Senators to exercise common sense and include CAP and the voices of urban Indigenous Peoples in the proposed Reconciliation Council. The oversight body is a "Call to Action" from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 2015 report.

"Senators now have the opportunity to make reconciliation inclusive for all Indigenous Peoples," says CAP National Chief Elmer St. Pierre. "Despite being one of five recognized National Indigenous Organizations, the government is attempting to play divisive politics and leave out the voices of urban Indigenous peoples."

The Reconciliation Council is a product of Bill C-29 which the Liberals introduced last year. Under the proposed legislation, the Council would be considered a not-for-profit corporation comprised of nine to 13 directors. Earlier this year, opposition members put forward an amendment to include CAP and our voices in the council, but Liberal MP's heartlessly voted against the change. CAP is encouraging all Senators to use practical sense and ensure CAP has a permanent seat on the board of directors.

"In 2016, the Supreme Court of Canada made it clear that the federal government is indeed responsible for off-reserve, non-status Indigenous Peoples," says CAP National Vice Chief Kim Beaudin. "Genuine reconciliation will only happen when the government stops cherry picking who is Indigenous and allows all voices to be a part of the discussion."

After centuries of colonialism, racism and exclusion, CAP is calling on Senators to change direction and make reconciliation inclusive for all Indigenous Peoples.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples is the national voice representing the interests of Métis, status and non-status Indians, and Southern Inuit Indigenous People living off-reserve. Today, over 80% of Indigenous people live off-reserve.

