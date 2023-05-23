Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Spain Data Center Market Investment Worth $2.67 Billion, Existing Market Landscape, In-depth Industry Analysis, and Insightful Predictions - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Spain data center market will grow at a CAGR of 8.73% from 2022-2028.





Spain is establishing itself as a pioneer in creating green hydrogen because of its renewable energy sector expansion. 70% of data arriving in Europe passes through the nation, making it a significant submarine cable hub and supporting the expansion of the data center sector there. In general, the expansion of Spain's data center industry is driven by the rise of digital and cloud-based storage practices.

In Spain, Nabiax is constructing a colocation data center, which is larger in terms of area. Once the facility is operational by 2024, it will add around 480 thousand square feet of area. Hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, also build data centers in the country, adding around 270 thousand square feet of area.

Spain Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 2.67 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 438 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 92 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 8.73 % Historic Year 2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Investment Opportunities in Spain

In May 2022 , Banco Santander's 80% of IT infrastructure migrated to the cloud for digitization of its core-banking activities.

, Banco Santander's 80% of IT infrastructure migrated to the cloud for digitization of its core-banking activities. In May 2022 , the Spanish Government allocated around $4.5 billion for the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan, thereby modernizing public bodies and refining digital public services by new automation, cybersecurity infrastructure, and public services, which are data-based.

, the Spanish Government allocated around for the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan, thereby modernizing public bodies and refining digital public services by new automation, cybersecurity infrastructure, and public services, which are data-based. In March 2022 , Meta announced its plans to develop a data center campus in Toledo , Spain , which will be completed in 2023. The data center is being developed to advance its metaverse related activities.

, Meta announced its plans to develop a data center campus in , , which will be completed in 2023. The data center is being developed to advance its metaverse related activities. Spain's more than 80% of firms are going for flexible working there it is also promoting digitalization across the country.

more than 80% of firms are going for flexible working there it is also promoting digitalization across the country. Telefónica plans to expand its fiber optic network to achieve complete fiber coverage across Spain and catalyze 5G deployment. The company aims to accomplish this accomplishment by 2025 by expanding its fiber optic infrastructure.

and catalyze 5G deployment. The company aims to accomplish this accomplishment by 2025 by expanding its fiber optic infrastructure. Spain is connected to other continents through several submarine cables, including North and South America , Africa , and Asia . This gives Spanish data centers access to international markets and allows them to serve clients worldwide.

Market Trends

The adoption of AI in Spain is average among EU-27 countries, with approximately 8% of non-financial companies with more than ten employees using this technology. However, there is significant regional heterogeneity in the adoption of AI. Spain launched a Regulatory Sandbox on AI on June 27, 2022, to test technical solutions and compliance procedures for AI while supporting companies to avoid unnecessary burdens.

In September 2022, Sateliot and AWS partnered for cloud-based 5-G services to provide narrowband IoT services. In June 2022, Spain planned to revise the General Law on Telecommunications, which has mandated a minimum 100 Mbps internet download speed for Spanish users by June 2023, preponing the deadline from 2025.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Spain colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Spain by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Spain data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Spain

Facilities Covered (Existing): 50



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 23



Coverage: 30+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Spain

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Market

The Spain market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

