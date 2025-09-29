The "Spain Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the Spain data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 63 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 36 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Valencia.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Madrid

The upcoming data center power capacity is now more than 5x larger than the current installed capacity

Merlin Properties, Digital Realty, Nabiax and Equinix are some of the leading data center operators in Spain.

The region is seeing strong investor interest, supported by Spain's strategic location, fiber connectivity, and supportive government policies.

Major players such as Edged Energy Merlin, QTS, Solaria, and ACS Group are contributing significantly to the upcoming capacity.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (63 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (36 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4izs4

