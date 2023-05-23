Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Avrora (AVR) on May 24, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the AVR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on May 24, 2023.

AVR Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/167109_f0a66ecb34608a8d_001full.jpg

Avrora is a DAO NFT play-to-earn project, the game economy of which is backed by the real business sector. Its native token, AVR, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on May 24, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Avrora

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Avrora (AVR), a DAO NFT play-to-earn project, the game economy of which is backed by the real business sector.

At each new stage of project development, Avrora will provide new users with bonuses from its latest products. Users will possess both an NFT generator and a plot of land in the metaverse. Within the Avrora metaverse, users will be able to rent out their NFT generators and land plots.

About AVR Token

The AVR token is designed for use within the game application. AVR tokens are utilized to buy and sell in-game NFTs, as well as to receive profit for players who adhere to all the necessary rules.

AVR is a BEP-20 token, with a total supply of 50 million (i.e., 50,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on May 24, 2023, investors who are interested in AVR can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about AVR Token:

Official Website: https://avrora-token.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Avrora_ann

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avrora.metaverse/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AvroraMetaverse

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mpYqZUuVwy

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9EAbvqqCjRBgeGTjBO7E0g

Medium: https://medium.com/@avrora.metaverse

BEP20 Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0xcfe90d9fcbee5b4fe05a1723c493483b08b1a77f

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167109