Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list RenQ Finance (RENQ) on May 24, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RENQ/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on May 24, 2023.





Renq Finance aims to connect all isolated blockchains and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network, providing all necessary underlying support for the DeFi ecosystem. Let every digital asset holder experience a truly safe, free and transparent DeFi service. Its native token, RENQ, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on May 24, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Renq Finance

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Renq Finance (RENQ), a community-driven organization that is established to provide a one stop solution for all kinds of traders under one platform in the DeFi world.

Renq's mission is to offer a comprehensive solution that is accessible to all types of traders, from novices to seasoned professionals. At the moment, new users are forced to use centralized exchanges because it is simpler for them to do so. However, with Renq wallet, new users will be able to enjoy all of the benefits of centralized exchanges while using a decentralized solution.

Renq enables the creation of entirely new asset classes whose value is derived from blockchain based assets. Renq offers advantages over conventional financial products by eliminating the need for a regulated central clearing house, providing global and equal access, and granting users permanent control over their funds. Renq will provide a number of decentralized protocols that implement a variety of crypto asset based financial products.

About RENQ Token

RENQ is the governance token of Renq Finance. All future activities on Renq ecosystem will be done via RENQ token.

RENQ is an ERC20 token, with a total supply of 1 billion (i.e.1,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on May 24, 2023, investors who are interested in RENQ can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

