Ark7 Completes Acquisition of Robinland

The deal expands Ark7's fractional real estate offerings and caters to a wider audience of investors seeking financial growth and stability.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Ark7, the SEC-qualified fractional real estate investing platform that enables anyone to invest in rental homes share by share, today announced the acquisition of Robinland, a real estate investing platform that leverages decentralized finance (DeFi) technologies. The deal marks a significant milestone for Ark7 as it continues to disrupt the real estate industry with its secure, diversified, and transparent model that empowers consumers.





The Ark7 Real Estate Investment App is available for iOS and Android devices, providing users a simple and secure way to invest in the fast-growing fractional real estate market.

Ark7 is democratizing real estate investing and making it accessible to everyone. The award-winning Ark7 mobile app allows users to explore curated, income-generating properties in top markets across the U.S., purchase property shares starting from $20 per share, trade on a secondary market, and receive monthly cash distributions. Ark7 handles property acquisition and management so users can enjoy passive income and long-term appreciation hassle-free.

Ark7 has seen explosive growth since its launch in 2020. The company manages over $15 million in property assets and has distributed $1.5 million in dividends. The investor base has grown five-fold since the SEC's announcement of Regulation A qualification in 2022, surpassing 30,000 registered investors. Ark7 currently operates in eight states, including real estate investment opportunities in Texas, California, Seattle, Arizona, and Florida, and is expanding fast.

"We are incredibly proud to announce that Robinland, a DeFi platform backed by industry-leading Venture Capital firms, including Nyca Partners, Eniac Ventures, Agya Ventures, Wilson Hill Ventures, and Gambit Partners, has joined forces with Ark7 to revolutionize the fractional real estate landscape," said Ark7 Co-founder & CEO Andy Zhao. "The real excitement lies in the expansion of Ark7's fractional real estate offerings. This latest step broadens our horizons, allowing us to cater to a wider audience of investors seeking financial growth and stability during challenging economic times."

Download the Ark7 mobile app today from Apple Store or Google Play.

