Legrand (Paris:LR) today issued a second1 series of sustainability-linked bonds indexed on the Group's CSR. This fixed-rate issue totaled €700 million with a 6-year maturity and an annual coupon of 3.5%.

Following the Group's first Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework established in September 2021, which addressed Legrand's carbon trajectory for 2030 as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Legrand is expanding its framework to include:

its ambitions in terms of gender diversity, specifically the proportion of management positions filled by women;

the carbon trajectory engagement of its suppliers, which account for most of the Group's indirect greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 3).

More details can be found in the enhanced Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework available on the Group's website2

Today's bond issue testifies to Legrand's consistently bold, exemplary and engagement-driven approach to ESG.

The success of this transaction, which was significantly over-subscribed, demonstrates once again investors' confidence in the soundness of Legrand's profitable and responsible development model.

Key financial dates:

General Meeting of Shareholders: May 31, 2023

Ex-dividend date: June 2, 2023

Dividend payment: June 6, 2023

2023 first-half results: July 31, 2023

"Quiet period3" starts July 1, 2023

2023 nine-month results: November 8, 2023

Quiet period1" starts October 9, 2023

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.3 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

