The Combined General Shareholders' meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Mr. John Anis.

Resolutions

The General Shareholders' meeting approved all the resolutions put to the vote. The Shareholders' Meeting approved notably the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year.

The General Shareholders' Meeting approved the payment of a dividend of €0.23 (twenty-three euro cents) per share. The dividend will be paid out on 5 July 2023; the ex-dividend date is 3 July 2023 and the record date is 4 July 2024.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees

The General Shareholders' meeting renewed Mrs. Caroline Catoire and Mrs. Delapalme as directors; and approved the ratification of the co-option of Mrs. Ria Noveria as director.

The Board of Directors of Maurel Prom remains composed of 8 members, including 3 independent directors and 4 women, i.e. 50% of the members of the Board.

All information on the composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees is available on the Company's website, under Governance:

https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/groupe/gouvernance/conseil-d-administration

The Board of Directors meeting at the end of the Meeting renewed the mandate of Mr Olivier de Langavant as Chief Executive Officer for a new period of one financial year.

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/

