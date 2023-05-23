Ilmor Marine: Ilmor Engineering and GM Marine Present New Riverfront Display for the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix

Ilmor and GM Marine collaboration reaches a new level with a unique display at the Detroit Grand Prix in 2023.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Ilmor Engineering, in conjunction with GM Marine, will be adding a unique display to the downtown festivities surrounding the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear, is returning to the streets of Detroit on Sunday, June 4, marking the first time the race has been held within the city since 1991. The 1.7-mile street circuit will feature a long straight track on Jefferson Avenue before incorporating nine challenging turns along Atwater Street, Bates Street, St. Antoine, Franklin Street, and Rivard.

As part of the race celebration, the Ilmor Dock Experience at the Detroit Grand Prix will be presented in collaboration with GM Marine. The display will be located on the docks of the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority (DWCPA), the gateway to the Midwest and International Markets. The public is invited to the area to view multiple versions of the GM Marine engines developed by Ilmor. Adjacent to the dock, in the water, race fans will be able to view beautiful Aviara and MasterCraft boats featuring Ilmor marine engines.

"So much of this city's history stems from the Detroit River," said Mike Lindberg, VP of Marine at Ilmor Engineering. "When the opportunity came up for us to add to the energy of the Detroit Riverfront on race weekend, we couldn't think of a better event that joins our racing and marine heritages."

When asked about Ilmor's expectations for the event Lindberg said, "This will be a foundational year for us. Ilmor has a long-standing association with motorsports. We plan to be part of the Grand Prix festivities for years to come. Along with GM Marine, we're excited to explore even more possibilities at this event and others to come. This is an exciting venture because the Detroit Riverfront is truly where life in the city began."

GM Marine, a long-time supplier to Ilmor, is excited to support this event. Having the GM Marine engines on display within the Ilmor experience truly pays homage to the long-term relationship between the two companies.

"Whether on the racetrack or the water, GM is proud of its world-class powertrains," said Tony Brower, director of GM Powered Solutions Sales and Engineering. "The Detroit Grand Prix is always an exciting experience and being here to showcase GM Marine with Ilmor is a unique chance to showcase our watercraft engines."

Media and journalists are invited to stop by for early access to the event space on Friday, June 2, starting at 9 a.m. EDT, where representatives will be offering a guided experience of the space as well as a boat ride to experience a brief view of the Detroit Skyline and the Grand Prix setup.

About Ilmor:

Ilmor is a globally recognized provider of elite-level racing engines and marine propulsion systems. Ilmor delivers innovative solutions, precision design and manufacturing, and the highest levels of customer support for each one of its products. Ilmor marine propulsion systems are widely utilized across the marine industry, providing the power behind several leading brands. Ilmor's customers count on their engines to look like no other, sound like no other, and outperform all others.

Contact Information

Chris Pollum

Ilmor Marketing & Communications Manager

pollumc@ilmor.com

(313) 400-9287

Kelly Grinnell

GM Marine Brand Lead

kelly.k.grinnell@gm.com

(989) 277-7746

SOURCE: Ilmor Engineering

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756733/Ilmor-Engineering-and-GM-Marine-Present-New-Riverfront-Display-for-the-2023-Detroit-Grand-Prix