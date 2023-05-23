Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2023) - MYRIAD URANIUM CORP. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") announces that it has amended its previously announced (see Myriad's news release dated April 18, 2023) marketing services agreement dated for reference March 21, 2023 with First Phase Media Inc. ("First Phase").

Under the amended agreement dated as of May 18, 2023, First Phase will provide enhanced, directed assistance in developing investor interest in the Company via social media channels and online media distribution. In consideration, Myriad will pay an additional $6,000 to First Phase and will issue 100,000 stock options to First Phase, each option exercisable for one Myriad common share at an exercise price of $0.285 for two years. The agreement will terminate on June 21, 2023 unless the parties agree otherwise.

First Phase Media Inc. is located at 2110 - 650 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC, V6B 4N8 and can be reached at contact@firstphasecapital.com and +1-604-239-1286. First Phase is arm's length to the Company.

About Myriad

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a 100% option interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licences in the Tim Mersoii Basin, Niger. These licences are surrounded by many of the most significant uranium deposits in Africa, including Orano's 384 Mlbs eU3O8 Imouraren, Global Atomic's 236 Mlbs Dasa, and Goviex's 100 Mlbs Madaouela, and on the same fault structures. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), contact the Company by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to the Company website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Myriad's factsheet is here. A CEO interview with Crux Investor which may be of interest is here. A more detailed interview with Uptrend Finance is here.

