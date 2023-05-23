Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Names Dr. Patricia Verduin to Board of Directors

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today announced the election by its stockholders at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Dr. Patricia Verduin to its board of directors (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors), effective May 19, 2023.



In 2007, Dr. Verduin joined Colgate-Palmolive, a NYSE-listed multinational consumer products company, and was named its global chief technology officer in 2009. During her 15-year career at Colgate-Palmolive, she led global research and development, as well as product safety, quality, regulatory and product sustainability. Prior to Colgate-Palmolive, Dr. Verduin held various leadership and scientific positions with Conagra Brands and Nabisco.

"Pat brings demonstrated leadership and 40 years of experience from three leading global consumer brands to our board," said Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/AboutUs/executiveleadershipteam/Zallie.html), Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. "Ingredion and our shareholders will benefit from her technical insights and extensive experience driving growth and product innovation within the consumer goods industry."

"We are pleased to welcome Pat to Ingredion's board," said Gregory Kenny (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/investors/Governance/boardofdirectors.html), Ingredion's chairperson of the Board. "Pat has a wonderful combination of directly relevant food science leadership coupled with a broad view of all the components of board service, governance, and strategy."

Dr. Verduin currently serves as a director of Avient Corporation, a NYSE-listed global manufacturer of specialized polymer materials. In addition, she serves on the board of Breakthrough Alliance, a non-profit organization. Previously, she served as a board member at Monsanto Company.

Dr. Verduin received a bachelor's degree in food science from the University of Delaware, a master's degree in business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and a doctorate in food chemistry from Rutgers University.

