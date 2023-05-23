Anzeige
Firechain Raises $3 Million in Pre-Seed Funding to Accelerate Development of Its Innovative Blockchain Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Firechain, the next-generation smart contract platform, has announced a successful $3 million pre-seed funding round. The round was led by a leading investor group and includes a consortium of investors. This investment will fuel Firechain's mission to revolutionize the blockchain landscape by expanding its team and accelerating its development roadmap.

Firechain, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Press release picture

Firechain is pioneering a unique approach to blockchain technology, with its asynchronous, event-driven architecture and innovative "Heat" system. These features promise a future of no-fee transactions, instant finality, and provably secure on-chain randomness, setting a new standard for the next generation of decentralized applications.

"We're incredibly excited to have the backing of such visionary investors," said the Firechain team. "This funding will enable us to grow our team, accelerate our development efforts, and bring us closer to realizing our vision of a more efficient, scalable, and user-friendly blockchain network."

With this new injection of funding, Firechain is poised to expand its team and continue its groundbreaking work in the blockchain space. The company is currently in a pre-release stage, with its entire platform set to be open-source, reflecting the spirit of transparency and community collaboration that is at the heart of the blockchain industry.

About Firechain

Firechain is a cutting-edge decentralized application platform that is redefining the blockchain landscape. With its unique hybrid ledger model, innovative "Heat" system, and advanced functionalities, Firechain is poised to become a leading platform for the next generation of decentralized applications. For more information, visit https://www.firechain.io/

Media Contact:

Organization: Firechain
Contact Person: Chelsea Potter (Public Relations Manager)
Website: https://www.firechain.io/
Email: media@firechain.io
City: New York
State: NY
Country: United States

SOURCE: Firechain

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756838/Firechain-Raises-3-Million-in-Pre-Seed-Funding-to-Accelerate-Development-of-Its-Innovative-Blockchain-Platform

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
