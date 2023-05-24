Arbor Metals Corp: Ford Motor Co. Commitment to Secure Lithium From Quebec is Endorsement of Arbor Metals' Vision

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2023's vision for the lithium market in the region. The automaker's announcement, which highlights their proactive approach in securing lithium production for electric vehicle's mission to be a major player in the Quebec lithium market.



Arbor fully supports the vision of automakers like Ford who are dedicated to driving the global electrification revolution. By proactively securing the essential metal required for the transition, namely lithium, these automakers are taking a significant step towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions. The commitment to sourcing lithium from Quebec further strengthens Arbor 's confidence in the immense potential of the region and the pivotal role it will play in the EV industry.

Ford's decision to secure lithium production from Quebec serves as a strong validation of Arbor 's strategic focus and underscores the Company's dedication to being at the forefront of the lithium market. With its rich lithium deposits, Quebec has emerged as a key player in the global supply chain, and Arbor plans to capitalize on this opportunity.

Arbor is actively advancing its lithium projects in Quebec, including the flagship Jarnet Lithium project. The Company's experienced team, coupled with its commitment to responsible and sustainable resource development, could position Arbor as a part of the lithium supply chain.

"We are excited to see major automakers recognizing the importance of securing lithium supply for their EV production. Ford's commitment to Quebec's lithium production reinforces our belief in the immense potential of this region," commented Mark Ferguson, CEO of Arbor . " Arbor Metals is determined to play a significant role in meeting the growing demand for lithium and supporting the global electrification efforts."

Arbor will continue to pursue its exploration and development activities in Quebec with a strong commitment to sustainable practices. The Company anticipates to be a key contributor to the lithium supply chain, helping to meet increased demand from automakers and driving the transition to a cleaner and greener future.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company specializing in the development of high-value, geographic significant mineral projects around the world. As an industry leader, it is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. Arbor believes quality projects, combined with proven strategies and a professional team, will deliver superior results. The company holds three exceptional mineral projects.

The Jarnet lithium project , located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization, and represents one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.





For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of the Jarnet Lithium Project, the assessment of samples from that Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Contact Data

CONTACT:

MRKT360 INC

https://mrkt360.com

Alex Zertuche

alexz@mrkt360.com

For E.S.T Office Hours, Call 1 416-477-0587

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3618b042-01cc-4fdc-9dc6-19987e9bc55d