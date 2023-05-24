Regulatory News:

On May 9, 2023, Philippe Knoche, Orano's CEO, signed a 2023-2027 agreement with all five trades unions represented in the group. This agreement will accelerate professional equality between women and men. It is the fourth agreement since 2012 and the second within Orano's scope.

This represents an extension of the employer-employee dialogue the group set up over ten years ago to promote diversity, inclusion, gender equality, and professional development for each employee.

This agreement accelerating professional equality will result in concrete actions to improve life at work for men and women in the Orano group. It is centered on the following eight fundamentals:

Achieving our gender diversity objectives in recruitment: for equal skills, the candidate who is under-represented in terms of gender will be given preference, with a hiring objective of 39% executives and 25% non-executives by the end of this agreement's term;

Reaching salary equality to bridge the residual salary gaps between men and women by financially compensating unjustified pay differences for a given responsibility level using a dedicated budget;

Promoting access to management and expert positions by increasing the proportion of women on management committees, in executive positions and expert or specialized disciplines, in addition to a bonus amounting to 50% of the co-opting bonus for recruiting a woman in a technical discipline;

Guaranteeing equal opportunity and safeguarding against effects of parenthood on career development, meaning that being a parent shall in no way hinder recruitment, access to training, promotion or salary progression, through such measures as maintaining bonuses in case of a change in position related to pregnancy;

Accelerating equal opportunity and fostering work-life balance through inclusion of new social factors such as assisted human reproduction, endometriosis, support for people during gender transitioning, and the fight against domestic abuse;

Guaranteeing equal access to training;

Continuing to fight against moral and sexual harassment as well as sexist behavior through improving ethics-related alerts;

Fostering gender diversity in union representation with the introduction of a metric.

This agreement is concluded for a four-year period and will be subject to action plans in the entities and annual monitoring both nationally and within the group's facilities, where it will be deployed.

Hélène Derrien, People Communications Senior Executive Vice President at Orano, stated, "I am proud of this commitment which calls on us to be a model company in an industry where gender equality is a necessity. I am particularly pleased that we have set up measures to provide support in social and societal areas such as assisted human reproduction, endometriosis, domestic abuse, and gender transitioning."

