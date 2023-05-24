Molten Ventures Plc: TR-1 - Notification of major holdings

DJ TR-1 - Notification of major holdings
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) TR-1 - Notification of major holdings 24-May-2023 / 09:47 GMT/BST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
Molten Ventures plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
Leeds
Country of registered office (if applicable)
UK
4. Details of the shareholder
Name City of registered office Country of registered office Northern Trust Global Services SE
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-May-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-May-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 5.047300 0.000000 5.047300 7722374 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 7722374 5.047300 GB00BY7QYJ50 Sub 7722374 5.047300% Total 8.A
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
13. Place Of Completion
5th Floor, Toronto Square, Leeds, England, LS1 2HJ?
