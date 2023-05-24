Board International, the leading global provider of Intelligent Planning Solutions which help organizations plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes, announced last week during the Board Beyond event in London the winners of its annual global customer awards to recognize and celebrate organizations who have transformed their business and operations with the use of Board Intelligent Planning solutions.

"At Board, the success of our customers is integral to our core values. The flagship customer projects honored with awards have successfully realized the power of Intelligent Planning with Board to plan, transform, grow, and compete in today's evolving environment, and we are proud to support and celebrate their success", said Louis Peacock, Chief Customer Officer at Board.

The Winners of the Board Global customer awards 2023 are:

Rising Star: Nationwide Building Society

The award in the Rising Star category went to Nationwide Building Society for financial planning transformation delivered alongside advisory partner, KPMG.

Nationwide Building Society is a British financial institution and the largest building society in the world with over 16 million members.

Long-term Achievement: Eversource Energy

The award in the Long-term Achievement category went to Eversource Energy for constantly developing the Financial Reporting solution with the flexible Board Intelligent Planning Platform.

Eversource Energy is a publicly traded, Fortune 500 energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston, Massachusetts, with several regulated subsidiaries offering retail electricity, natural gas service, and water service.

World Class Transformation: a leading French sporting goods retailer

The award in the World Class Transformation category went to a French retailer for a Global Transformation FP&A Project that includes Financial and Operational Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting across all departments for over 4000 users.

About Board

Board's Intelligent Planning Platform delivers solutions that help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter enabling actionable insights and better outcomes. Board helps leading enterprises discover crucial insights which drive business decisions and unify strategy, finance and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning to achieve full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their planning processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

www.board.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005457/en/

Contacts:

Victoire Depoix

VP Global Communications

vdepoix@board.com