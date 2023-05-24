Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve

Kantata is proud to share the company has been Certified by Great Place To Work® in the United States. The achievement is based entirely on what current employees say about working at Kantata. This year, 94% of Kantata employees said it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, and 99% said they were made to feel welcome when they joined Kantata.

Kantata has created a positive and collaborative culture built on trust, mutual respect, accountability and open communication. The company embraces diversity and equity, and is committed to providing an inclusive environment. Feedback is welcome and Kantata encourages feedback via quality 1:1 conversations, values-based behavior, and a pulse survey platform.

"We are honored to be considered a Great Place to Work by our employees," said Michael Speranza, CEO at Kantata. "At Kantata, we appreciate the uniqueness and contribution of every individual. We listen closely, ask questions, assume positive intent, and engage with open minds to create a workplace where people can thrive. This recognition is a testament to the work we've done to create our culture."

The Great Place To Work Certification is based on results of the Trust Index survey administered by the Great Place To Work Institute, which assesses employee satisfaction in key areas, from credibility and respect to fairness and camaraderie. A summary of the company's scores is on Kantata's Great Places To Work profile.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Kantata stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace.

