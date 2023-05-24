South Orange, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that Andy Astor, Advisor and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Nephros, has been selected to present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII on Wednesday June 7, 2023 at 9:00am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XIII

Date: June 6-8th, 2023

Presentation: June 7th at 9:00am PT

Virtual Registration: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com

*1x1s available for qualified investors

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros goods serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

