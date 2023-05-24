First international office will facilitate growth opportunities abroad for North American sports franchises

Arctos Partners (Arctos) today announced the opening of their new London office. The London office is expected to further enhance Arctos' value-creation platform, allowing the firm to provide on-the-ground support and expertise to North American sports franchise owners looking to grow their brands internationally, and enhance the firm's existing targeted international investment strategy. Arctos' London office will be its first outside of North America and will join the firm's existing offices in Dallas and New York, each of which have recently experienced significant growth.

As part of this expansion, Arctos' Managing Director, Alastair Seaman, will relocate from New York to lead the office and help deepen the firm's presence internationally.

"As North American professional sports leagues continue to invest in international growth-especially in Europe-we believe sports franchises have a historic opportunity to engage new fans, operate in new markets, and unlock significant value for their organizations," said David (Doc) O'Connor, Arctos Partners' Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "With the opening of our London office, we are even better positioned to provide insights, identify opportunities, and advise our franchises on how best to expand their global footprint."

"We believe international growth will be one of the most important levers for growth and value creation in the sports market over the next decade," said Alastair Seaman, Arctos Partners' Managing Director. "Our presence in London represents a commitment to build best-in-class capabilities and resources to assist our partners with their expansion objectives, while also enabling us to better partner with international brands."

Arctos is the first and only firm to hold ownership stakes in the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS, and the firm was named Private Equity International's 2022 Sports-Focused Private Equity Firm of the Year.1

1 Arctos is not affiliated with Private Equity International and did not pay a fee to receive this award, but is a subscriber to Private Equity International publications. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as Arctos. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award. More information on Private Equity International Awards is available at: https://www.privateequityinternational.com/pei-awards-2022-global-winners/.

About Arctos Partners

Arctos Partners is a private investment firm focused on transforming select markets by providing growth capital and liquidity solutions to industry-leading platforms and ownership groups. Founded in late 2019, Arctos first began investing in professional sports franchises and related assets across the global sports landscape. Arctos works with innovative and visionary ownership groups and leagues across North American professional sports and European soccer. With a team of nearly 40 investment and operational professionals and offices in Dallas, New York, and London, Arctos strives to unlock non-obvious opportunities long before others have noticed the market need or opportunity. In addition to the provision of liquidity solutions and growth capital by Arctos, Arctos' partners are able to leverage the deep industry knowledge and operational expertise of Arctos' executive team, data science platform and operating advisors to help drive additional value. Arctos is the first firm to be approved by and execute deals across multiple sports leagues, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS, and to date, has invested in more than 20 sports franchises and adjacent businesses.

