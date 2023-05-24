Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
24.05.2023 | 14:26
McDonald's Corporation: McDonald's USA Appoints New North America Chief Impact Officer and U.S. Strategic Insights and Prioritization Officer to Its Leadership Team

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger announced two new appointments to his senior leadership team.

Michael Gonda has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, North America. In this role, he will be responsible for driving the holistic impact strategy across Communications, State and Local Government Relations, Sustainability & ESG, and Philanthropy in the U.S. and Canada. His cross-functional team will proactively engage stakeholders and communities to protect and enhance the McDonald's brand and more efficiently and effectively partner with global and other markets. Sandy Rodriguez, Vice President, U.S. Communications, will transition to and assume the role of Global Chief Communications Officer for McDonald's Corporation.

Jami Guthrie has been promoted to Vice President, Strategic Insights and Prioritization. In this role, he will be responsible for managing strategy, insights, analytics, and planning resources, creating an integrated view for the entire U.S. business. This team will help McDonald's USA to focus on its most critical priorities, eliminate redundancy and inefficiency in work, and enable more rapid innovation and effective collaboration.

More information about Michael Gonda and Jami Guthrie, including their digital CVs, can be found in the links below:

  • Michael Gonda: Digital CV
  • Jami Guthrie: Digital CV

McDonald's Corporation, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Press release picture

https://www.accesswire.com/756971/McDonalds-USA-Appoints-New-North-America-Chief-Impact-Officer-and-US-Strategic-Insights-and-Prioritization-Officer-to-Its-Leadership-Team

