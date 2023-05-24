Med-X, Inc.: Med-X to Attend 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational

CEO Matthew Mills to Host One-on-One Meetings with Institutional Investors at Preeminent Investor Conference for Small-Cap Public Companies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that management will attend the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational, a preeminent small-cap investor conference, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

LD Micro is a preeminent investor conference series for small-cap public companies, providing a forum for management teams to meet with hundreds of institutional investors, family offices, research analysts and other industry participants. Med-X CEO Matthew Mills is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, said: "As we continue our rapid cadence of operational execution, attending premier investor conferences such as LD Micro will allow us to cultivate ties with a new network of institutional and public market investors. I look forward to a day of productive meetings and networking, helping to bolster our visibility within the capital markets."

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact MZ Group at MXRX@mzgroup.us .

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com .

