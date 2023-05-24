Kaya Holdings, Inc.'s V.P. Bryan Arnold Among First Ten State Licensed Psilocybin Facilitators in U.S.A.

KAYS' Fifth Dimension Therapeutics Plans to Open "The Sacred Mushroom" Psilocybin Centers in Oregon, Marking Entry into the Global Psychedelics Market, which is Forecast to Exceed $8 Billion by 2029.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB:KAYS), congratulates Bryan Arnold, a dedicated 9-year Kaya employee and Vice President with KAYS subsidiary Fifth Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. ("FDT"), for being among the first graduates of the Changa Institute and among the first ten (10) state Licensed Psilocybin Facilitators in the United States. The Company is proud of Bryan and look forward to his contribution as we seek to develop and launch "The Sacred Mushroom" Psilocybin Centers in accordance with Oregon State law.

KAYS' Fifth Dimension Subsidiary Vice President Bryan Arnold is one of the first people to be licensed to facilitate psilocybin experiences in the United States outside of clinical trials in over 50 years.

As reported by Bloomberg in July of 2022, "the rise in stress levels and the growing rate of chronic diseases throughout the world is predicted to propel the global psychedelic medicines market expansion… the value of the Global Psychedelic Therapeutic Market is expected to grow from US$ 3.61 billion in 2021 to US$8.31 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 13.2%."

In January 2023 KAYS announced the launch of its FDT subsidiary to provide psychedelic "mind care" treatments to veterans suffering from PTSD, addicts seeking to break addiction, individuals with eating disorders, and people with treatment resistant depression and other mental health disorders. We are pleased to report this milestone and will update shareholders as we move forward with our plans to open our first Psilocybin Service Center to service the growing Psychedelics Market.

"An uncomfortable fact is that approximately every 40 seconds someone around the world commits suicide," stated W. David Jones, KAYS Senior Advisor for Business Development and Financial Operations. "Picture a football stadium filled with 65,000 fans. That's how many people die from suicide every month, and this doesn't even consider the toll on the millions of family members and friends who are left behind, or the more than 100 million people struggling through their lives because of ineffectual mental health treatments" continued Jones. "We are moving to establish a unique facility dedicated to helping people leverage the power of psychedelics for richer, fuller, and more joyful living, pursuant to Oregon Health Authority requirements and statutes."

"My experiences at the Changa Institute transformed my understanding of psychedelics", says Bryan Arnold, Vice President of the Company's Psychedelic unit. "I have gained a tremendous respect for the power of psychedelics and am excited by the potential it has to help people with certain mental health conditions. Being part of the KAYS team introducing psychedelics to the people of Oregon is both a responsibility and an honor, and The Sacred Mushroom will reflect our deep respect for psychedelics and the potential they hold to help or heal," Arnold continues.

Changa Institute Graduates First Licensed US Psychedelic Facilitators:

https://psychedelichealth.co.uk/2023/04/03/changa-institute-first-licensed-us-psychedelic-facilitators/

Updated Information about Kaya Holdings, Inc. http://icont.ac/4QBdX

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KAYS) is a Mind Care Company with longstanding operations as a touch-the-plant, vertically integrated legal cannabis business. The Company is evolving into a full mind care enterprise with the planned introduction of psilocybin and ketamine treatments, as permitted by State Law, as we seek to expand our medical cannabis business overseas. KAYS is a fully reporting, US-based publicly traded company, listed for trading on the OTCQB Tier of the over-the-counter market under the symbol KAYS.

Summary of Operations

KAYS corporate structure includes the following four majority-owned subsidiaries, each responding to various demands and opportunities in the cannabis or psychedelic industry:

Fifth Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. , serves as the Company's operating branch to the psychedelic treatment sector, including operation of mushroom cultivation facilities and in-facility treatment centers.

Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc. owns the Kaya Shack brand of licensed medical and recreational marijuana stores (www.kayashack.com) and the Kaya Farms brand of cannabis production and processing operations that operate in the United States.

Kaya Brands International, Inc., serves as the vehicle for the Company's non-U.S. operations including cultivation activities in Greece and Israel.

Kaya Brands USA, Inc. owns a wide range of proprietary brands of cannabis extracts, oils, pre-rolls, topicals, edibles and beverages, cannaceuticals and related accessories.

