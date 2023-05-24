Former CFO of Medallia brings deep expertise in successfully guiding public and private enterprise SaaS companies through scale.

AuditBoard,the leading cloud-based platform transforming how businesses manage risk, today announced the appointment of Roxanne Oulman, former CFO of Medallia and CallidusCloud (SAP), to its board of directors. She brings deep experience in leading finance organizations at high-growth SaaS companies through IPO and beyond and serves on both the board of directors and audit committees for public and private companies. Her appointment comes as AuditBoard continues to build substantial market momentum and just two months after it announced surpassing $150 million in annual recurring revenue.

Oulman joins the AuditBoard board of directors after most recently serving as EVP and CFO at Medallia, where she led its successful IPO in 2019. Medallia was publicly traded (NYSE: MDLA) until its purchase by Thoma Bravo for $6.4B in October of 2021. Prior to that, as EVP and CFO of CallidusCloud, she was instrumental in driving the growth of the company's market capitalization from $350 million to $2.4 billion, and led diligence efforts for its sale to SAP. Oulman currently serves as a member of the board and the audit committee chair for both CalAmp and Plume Design, Inc., and is a board member of Klaviyo. These roles, coupled with her prior experience as a finance executive, provide her with firsthand insight into the unique challenges audit and risk teams face in managing today's dynamic risk environment.

"Focusing on the critical needs of our customers as we grow is core to our values and central to our success," said Scott Arnold, AuditBoard President and CEO. "Roxanne's accomplishments leading public SaaS company finance teams on rapid growth trajectories combined with her extensive experience as an audit committee chair makes her a natural choice to join our board of directors."

"With marquee customer relationships fueling an explosive growth curve that puts AuditBoard in the upper echelon of SaaS success, it's clear that the user-centric approach to empowering audit, risk, and compliance teams is resonating with the market," said Oulman. "AuditBoard is a thought leader in addressing the cross-functional, ever-changing risk landscape, and I'm thrilled to be a part of a company committed to advancing this effort."

The announcement of this addition to the board of directors comes as AuditBoard's success in the market continues to gain momentum. The company has now been named a Leader in the GRC and Audit Management categories by G2 for 13 and 14 consecutive quarters respectively and is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights and Capterra. AuditBoard was also recently recognized as one of the top 100 Best B2B Software Products for 2023 by G2, won the Fortress Cyber Security Award for the second year in a row, and was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list for the fourth year in a row. The company now has more than 600 employees while maintaining a standout company culture that has been certified as a Great Place to Work and recognized as one of Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces for Millennials.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 40% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fourth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit AuditBoard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005192/en/

Contacts:

Mila Taylor

mtaylor@auditboard.com