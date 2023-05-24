Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ:046890), a global optical semiconductor company, will participate in the Society for Information Display (SID)'s Display Week 2023, scheduled for May 23 to 25, to unveil its second-generation LED technologies for future displays, including WICOP-Pixel-based microLED displays and Low Blue Light (LBL) displays that help maintain the health of users' eyes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005363/en/

Full view of Seoul Semiconductor's exhibition booth at Display Week 2023 (Photo: Seoul Semiconductor)

MicroLED displays based on WICOP Pixel, the world's first RGB one-chip technology

During this exhibition, Seoul Semiconductor will showcase microLED displays enabled by its WICOP Pixel technology that delivers the highest level of brightness in the industry. It exhibits an ultra-high-definition microLED display that offers a brightness of 10,000 nits, breaking the industry's maximum brightness record of 4,000 nits demonstrated at ISE 2023 earlier this year.

WICOP Pixel is the world's first full-color one-chip technology that does not require wire bonding, packaging, or lens. It allows three RGB microLEDs to be stacked vertically, not horizontally. This stacking structure not only enables the manufacture of ultra-small chips and the uniform representation of colors but also the reproduction of a wide range of black colors three times better than existing microLED devices.

Underpinned by excellent performance, WICOP Pixel technology offers a broad range of applicability for future displays, such as virtual production (VP) and automotive interior/exterior displays, in addition to microLED displays.

Low Blue Light (LBL), an LED display technology for the health of users' eyes

Seoul Semiconductor will also showcase an LBL display that helps maintain the health of users' eyes. This LED technology, which is designed for the protection of eye health, minimizes only the blue wavelengths (415 to 455nm) that are harmful to the eye by utilizing Seoul Semiconductor's unique fluorescent substance technology. The conventional LBL technologies use a separate filter to block blue light, which entails a major disadvantage of color distortion, causing the screen to become yellowish. However, Seoul Semiconductor's LBL technology reduces harmful blue light without using a filter, allowing viewers to enjoy clear image quality.

Michel Zwanenburg, the Executive Vice President of IT Sales Group at Seoul Semiconductor, said, "We plan to continue to introduce our second-generation LED technology for the production of future displays until the end of this year. Through this exhibition, we will make an all-out effort to secure global customers."

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor is the world's second-largest global LED manufacturer, a ranking excluding the captive market, and has more than 18,000 patents. Based on a differentiated product portfolio, Seoul offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products for indoor and outdoor lighting, automotive, IT products, such as mobile phones, computer displays, and other applications, as well as the UV area. Seoul's world's first development and mass production products are becoming the LED industry standard and leading the global market with a package-free LED, WICOP; a high-voltage AC-driven LED, Acrich; an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola; a cutting edge ultraviolet clean technology LED, Violeds; an all-direction light emitting technology, filament LED; a natural sun spectrum LED, SunLike; and more. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en, YouTube, LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005363/en/

Contacts:

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Jinseop Jung

+82-1566-2771

jjs8732@seoulsemicon.com