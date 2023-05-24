New BMW 5 Series to Include TiVo's Video Media Platform

Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) today announced that BMW has selected TiVo's video media platform to provide customers access to a growing number of video content providers, including linear and on demand streaming services. BMW's implementation of the Powered by TiVo platform will include a variety of country-specific content, offering news, movies and access to media libraries. The video media platform is expected to roll out over-the-air in initial launch countries by the end of 2023 for customers of the all-new BMW 5 series and further models.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005509/en/

TiVo's Video Media Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

TiVo's video media platform is a first-of-its-kind, aimed at giving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) significantly more control over the user experience and helping consumers cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with simplified, universal discovery to consumers. With an award-winning content-first experience, global content provider scale and profitable partnership model, Powered by TiVo is the ultimate independent operating system. From the living room to the car, BMW's endorsement of an independent media platform with a content-first search and discovery experience, validates the market appeal. The BMW implementation will also be part of Xperi's independent media platform, but will be integrated in automobiles to deliver immersive in-car entertainment experiences.

"Our independent media platform strategy is well suited for the automotive industry as they make advancements in in-cabin technology and creating new and adaptive experiences. We will work closely with BMW to ensure that the in-car video media platform by TiVo provides a best-in-class in-car entertainment experience," said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. "Unlike existing platforms, the Powered by TiVo platform traverses entertainment mediums and gives OEMs significantly more control over the user experience."

"In-car entertainment becomes increasingly important for our customers," said Ingo Lasslop, vice president product management for digital products and services at BMW Group. "This collaboration with Xperi will allow us to deliver a world-class entertainment offering to our customers and transforms their time spent in the vehicle even more into a captivating and enjoyable experience."

Based on decades of experience growing profitable consumer electronics and entertainment ecosystems, the BMW video platform Powered by TiVo will be designed to maximize the in-car entertainment experience.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Xperi as of the date hereof, as well as Xperi's current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Xperi's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the availability, features, benefits, functionality, attributes, and timing of release of Xperi's products and related services. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the business, are more fully discussed in Xperi's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Xperi's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio, TiVo®), and by its startup, Perceive, and IMAX Enhanced, an IMAX and DTS partnership, have been integrated into billions of consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2023 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi®, TiVo®, DTS®, HD Radio, Perceive® and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

XPER-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005509/en/

Contacts:

Xperi Media:

Allyse Sanchez, Xperi

Allyse.sanchez@xperi.com