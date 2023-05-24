Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
PR Newswire
24.05.2023 | 15:18
119 Leser

(0)

State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Company: State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power provides green power for the China-CEEC Expo

NINGBO, China, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16th, the 3rd China Central and Eastern European Countries Expo officially opened in Ningbo, Zhejiang. With the support of State Grid Zhejiang Electric Power Company, the scenery of the East China Sea lights up the Maritime Silk Road, and the Oriental Harbor welcomes visitors from all over the world. This Expo implements the concept of green and low-carbon development, and will use green electricity to supply power 100%. Electricity generated by clean energy such as wind and photovoltaic will support the operation of the Expo venues.

In order to ensure the safety and reliability of electricity consumption at this Expo with high quality, State Grid Ningbo Power Supply Company adopts the "brain" of the China Central and Eastern Europe Expo Emergency Command and Power Security Platform to unify supervision, data display, and scientific command, achieving full coverage of the power supply scope, full element perception of data, comprehensive display of information, and full process control of the power supply process. For commanders, this platform can accurately locate faults, assign tasks, and assist in the rational allocation of emergency repair resources, effectively meeting the needs of efficient political power supply command and scheduling; For frontline personnel, the platform can be used to achieve closed-loop processing of tasks, emergency repairs, abnormal and monitoring alarms, as well as the entire process of receiving, handling, and responding to information.

In the past, tasks were assigned layer by layer from the commander in chief to the sub commander, to the curator to the on-site electrical protection team leader. Now, the team leader can directly receive tasks from the platform, greatly reducing the time cost of communication. "Zhao Wanfang, Deputy Director of Marketing Department of State Grid Ningbo Yinzhou District Power Supply Company, introduced.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/state-grid-zhejiang-electric-power-provides-green-power-for-the-china-ceec-expo-301833489.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
