24.05.2023
International WELL Building Institute: IWBI Takes Chicago: Join Us at NeoCon 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / WHAT: The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health, will be taking on Chicago at NeoCon 2023.

Connect live with our team of healthy building experts at Booth 7-2040, to learn about the WELL Standard and our new Works with WELL program.

Works with WELL recognizes products and solutions that can positively contribute to achieving specific WELL features or meeting certain WELL thresholds. The Works with WELL trademark indicates specific alignment between a product and a WELL feature or threshold, informing the market of solutions available to support organizations advancing people-first places.

Don't miss IWBI's Community Concept Lead, Dr. Angelita Scott's panel discussion, Diversity in Design: The Time for Change is Now, about the role design plays in solving social justice issues, on Tuesday, June 13, at the NeoCon Presentation Studio.

WHO:

  • Stephen Brown, Senior Vice President, Global Market Development
  • Angelita Scott, Ph.D., Community Concept Lead and NeoCon Featured Presenter
  • Dan Shuffleton, Market Development, Americas and IWBI's Works with WELL Lead
  • Victor Maningo, Market Development, APAC
  • Olesy Alekseev, Market Development, Canada
  • Angela Spangler, Market Development, Americas

WHEN: June 12-14, 2023

WHERE:

  • Neocon 2023: The Mart, Chicago, USA

Booth 7-2040

For more information, to schedule interviews with IWBI representatives on Works with WELL, or to connect with other experts on latest findings and market implications from IWBI's research review and 2023 State of Workforce Well-Being Poll, please contact media@wellcertified.com.

###

About the International WELL Building Institute
The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC. International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL Portfolio, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Performance Rating, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

Media Contact: media@wellcertified.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International WELL Building Institute on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756986/IWBI-Takes-Chicago-Join-Us-at-NeoCon-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
