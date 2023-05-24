Tuxera, NplusT Announce Partnership to Create Novel Suite of Flash Memory Services

Leaders in flash memory management technology will provide comprehensive design, testing services to industrial, automotive, medical, and aerospace sectors.

HELSINKI, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Tuxera and NplusT, two leaders in flash memory management technology, announced a partnership to provide a novel suite of value-added services, from flash testing and characterization to advanced flash management software. The partnership is aimed at helping customers bring safety-critical and high-reliability products to market more quickly and at lower costs.









Based in Finland, Tuxera is an international leader in developing quality-assured software for flash management, file system management, and networking, powering billions of devices, cars, and public cloud platforms worldwide. NplusT, located in Italy and known for shortening development times for its customers, is a provider of the fastest and most affordable solutions for characterization, testing and reliability verification of NAND and other non-volatile memory devices.

Officials of the two companies described their new partnership as "the best of both worlds."

"NplusT has great experience on the hardware side-how to do NAND characterization, how to help the customer design the device so that they can produce it quickly, and all the while removing some of the risks," said Marko Finnig, Vice President of Product Management at Tuxera. "So then the question is, how do you actually manage the NAND? That's where Tuxera comes in. We create the flash translation layer, software that manages the NAND, and the file system on top of it. This allows our customers to create cost-effective devices that are reliable. So you get the best of both worlds-you get the cost-effectiveness, but you also get the reliability."

"Tuxera has great software for managing storage at a high level, independent of component management," said Tamas Kerekes, President and CEO of NplusT. "What NplusT adds to Tuxera is low-level memory know-how, which is critical and important in two areas. There is the NAND chip itself, which requires very specific algorithms, which is one area of our expertise, coming from working with customers in the characterization. And the other is our knowledge of new memory technologies and characterization with semiconductor manufacturers."

Kerekes said the partnership unites the strengths of his company and Tuxera to create something greater than the sum of its parts.

"This kind of strong cooperation between companies can create a much better product than what comes from trying to integrate two products from different companies," Kerekes added. "We can do native integrations, which will deliver more performant and reliable results in the end."

Tuxera and NplusT see the partnership as bringing benefits to both companies' client bases, as it will introduce NplusT's capabilities in flash memory testing to Tuxera's broad spectrum of industry clients, and connect Tuxera's flash controller and flash enablement software to the semiconductor manufacturers with whom NplusT works closely.

The partnership also will open the door to potential joint research and development efforts that can create solutions to better serve the needs of Tuxera's and NplusT's customers in the embedded market, the companies said.

Unlike traditional partnerships, the association between Tuxera and NplusT is not tied to the production of a specific product but instead is a comprehensive package of services that can be tailored to specific clients. Tuxera and NplusT encourage potential customers to contact them early in the product design phases in order to best leverage the companies' full complement of skills.

To learn more about Tuxera, visit tuxera.com; information about NplusT is available at n-plus-t.com

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured data storage management software and networking technologies. We help people and businesses store and move data reliably while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Our software is at the core of billions of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and public cloud storage platforms.

Tuxera's customers include car makers, device manufacturers, industrial equipment manufacturers, data-driven enterprises, and much more. They rely on our software to protect data integrity, improve storage performance, transfer data rapidly and securely, and extend flash memory lifetime in their products and for their projects. We are also members of JEDEC, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and other industry associations. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.

About NplusT

NplusT provides instrumentation, data analysis software and related services, all built on proprietary IP, focusing on non-volatile memory characterization and testing. The customer base includes semiconductor companies developing new memory technologies and components, as well as the storage industry, embedding such components in their final products. Using NplusT products, customers can enhance performance, reliability, lifetime and power consumption, shortening at the same time the path to market. NplusT is located in Italy and operates worldwide via an extensive network of partners.

Contact Information

Tiff Rossi

VP Marketing, Tuxera

press@tuxera.com

SOURCE: Tuxera

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756999/Tuxera-NplusT-Announce-Partnership-to-Create-Novel-Suite-of-Flash-Memory-Services