Hartley Law Firm's Free Uber, Lyft, and Cab Rides Through Memorial Day Weekend in Dallas, TX

With the long weekend coming up, Hartley Law Firm is offering the Dallas community free sober rides home during Memorial Day Weekend.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have fought for this country and lost their lives as a result.

Hartley Law Firm

Memorial Day Sober Rides Campaign

Unfortunately, whenever a holiday weekend occurs, the amount of alcohol-related accidents increases throughout the United States. According to WalletHub, in 2022, 37 percent of all traffic fatalities during Memorial Day weekend involved alcohol.

Whether one plans on drinking or just needs a safe ride home between 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, Hartley Law Firm is here to help.

In a time when families are spending time together and veterans are mourning their fallen companions, it is important to celebrate life responsibly. As a personal injury law firm, Hartley Law Firm deals with the harm that is caused from drinking and driving, as well as other acts of negligence. In tradition with fighting to protect their community, the firm is continuing their annual sober rides campaign throughout Memorial Day weekend (May 26 through May 30, 2023).

Drinking and driving is never a good option. In the blink of an eye, an intoxicated driver can permanently change lives for the worse. Whether there are plans to go out for fun or even going to a family dinner, Hartley Law Firm is here to make sure the community stays safe, while keeping holiday spirits strong.

Their offer is simple: if someone has too much to drink, simply call an Uber, Lyft, or cab service for a ride back home. Once they are home safely, just send in a receipt, and the Hartley Law Firm team will reimburse the cost of the ride. Easy as that. Make the responsible choice and get rewarded for it.

To qualify for reimbursement:

Rides must be taken within the Dallas, TX metro area;

Rides must occur between 5:00 p.m. on May 26, 2023, and 10:00 a.m. on May 30, 2023; and

Must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

The Sober Rides Campaign offer is:

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination,

Limited to one reimbursement per household,

Limited to a maximum reimbursement of $30.00 anywhere in the Dallas metro area, which includes a tip up to 10%, and

Limited to the first 60 submissions.

Checks will be mailed to the address on the photo ID.

To submit, include a receipt and photo ID and mail a copy to Hartley Law Firm:

Attention: The Sober Rides Campaign

Hartley Law Firm

2340 E Trinity Mls Rd #100

Carrollton, TX 75006

Contact Information

Austin Hartley

Founding Member

(469) 289-6063

SOURCE: Hartley Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756713/Hartley-Law-Firms-Free-Uber-Lyft-and-Cab-Rides-Through-Memorial-Day-Weekend-in-Dallas-TX