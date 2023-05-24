Annuity Structured Settlement Buyer DRB Capital Adds President and Chief Revenue Officer David King and COO Amy Kaufman to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Seller Experience

DRB Capital Appoints New President/CRO and Chief Operating Officer for Growth and Efficiency Phase

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / DRB Capital, a premier provider in liquidity for structured settlements and annuities, has announced the addition of President and Chief Revenue Officer, David King, and Chief Operating Officer, Amy L. Kaufman.

David E. King is the founder of Culpeper Capital Partners, a private equity sponsor specializing in financial services. He was previously a Managing Director at Fortress Investment Group, where he headed the firm's Strategic Capital Group and focuses on investments in the financial services sector. Mr. King was formerly a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns Merchant Banking and its successor firm Irving Place Capital, a middle-market private equity firm from 2001 to 2011, and a Managing Director at McCown De Leeuw & Co., where he worked from 1990 to 2000. While joining DRB, Mr. King stated, "I am happy to join the team to move the company to the next level and drive revenue to new heights. I would like to thank CEO Bruce Jaeger and the board for the vote of confidence." DRB Capital is eager to add Mr. King's expertise and experience in the financial services sector.

As DRB is a proven liquidity solution for structured settlement and annuity holders, the firm is also celebrating the appointment of Amy L. Kaufman as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining DRB Capital, Kaufman led successful initiatives at renowned financial institutions, where she optimized operational efficiencies, implemented transformative strategies, and fostered a customer-centric culture. Her deep understanding of the industry, combined with her exceptional leadership skills, has earned her recognition as a trusted expert and a catalyst for growth. Kaufman was the CEO of Swift Capital Holdings, a private lender in the Wholesale ISO Bankcard space. Kaufman was previously with Peachtree Settlement Funding and J.G. Wentworth, also in the annuity and structured settlement funding sector. Kaufman led the launch and/or growth of multiple product offerings as well as the integration of Peachtree Settlement Funding and J.G. Wentworth post-merger.

In her new role as COO, Kaufman will oversee DRB Capital's day-to-day operations, with a focus on enhancing efficiency, streamlining processes, and ensuring an exceptional seller experience. Her ability to cultivate high-performing teams and drive strategic initiatives will be instrumental in propelling DRB Capital forward. "We are thrilled to welcome Amy L. Kaufman as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Bruce Jaeger, CEO of DRB Capital. "Amy's extensive industry experience and her exceptional leadership skills make her the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that her expertise and strategic vision will further strengthen our operations and drive our continued success."

About DRB Capital, LLC: DRB Capital is a leading purchaser of annuity payments and payments from structured legal settlements. The company offers liquidity and optionality to prospective sellers in need of cash who receive guaranteed and/or life-contingent structured settlements or annuity payments. For further information on Structured Settlement and Annuity payments, visit DRBcapital.com.

