ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2023 | 16:26
SEE®: SEE's "Better Together" Podcast: Honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / SEE®

Episode Summary

In this episode of the "Better Together" podcast, SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) employee Angela Su explains how Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month reflects the sacrifice and risks her family made when they emigrated from Taiwan to the U.S. Throughout her seven years at SEE, Angela says she's been encouraged by the company's increasing DEI efforts. "It empowers me as someone from an Asian background," Angela says. "I look forward to seeing more diverse leaders in the future."

Listen to the episode here.

About the Podcast

Believing employees can strengthen connections by learning from the experiences of co-workers, global packaging solutions provider SEE® (formerly Sealed Air) created "Better Together," a DEI-focused podcast that gives employees the opportunity to share personal stories and perspectives that spark understanding and respect. The corporate podcast encourages employees to embrace their identities and look beyond differences to help foster inclusion in the workplace. "Better Together" is hosted and produced by Akilah Garvin, SEE's Senior Manager of Supply Chain Communications.

SEE®, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE® on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SEE®
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/seer
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE®

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757009/SEEs-Better-Together-Podcast-Honoring-Asian-American-and-Pacific-Islander-Heritage-Month

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
