The pCPA agreement will support the public listings and reimbursement of XPOVIO.

XPOVIO represents the first new drug class for the treatment of early relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma introduced into Canada within the last 7 years.

XPOVIO, a Selective Inhibitor of the Nuclear Export (SINE) protein XPO1, offers myeloma treaters and patients a unique mechanism of action that works effectively with other treatments and provides rapid and durable responses.

Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - FORUS Therapeutics Inc ("FORUS") and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance ("pCPA") have completed negotiations with a Letter of Intent (LOI) for XPOVIO®(selinexor) in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least one prior therapy.

"We are very pleased to have successfully concluded the negotiation process with the pCPA. This is a significant milestone to ensure that Canadian MM patients have broad and equitable access to XPOVIO," said Kevin Leshuk, President and CEO of FORUS. "The FORUS team has already achieved early access through private payer reimbursement for patients and we now look forward to working with jurisdictions across Canada to secure coverage from publicly funded drug plans."

"This is exciting news for the MM community across Canada," said Martine Elias, MSc, Executive Director, Myeloma Canada. "We hope the provinces move as quickly as possible. MM is incurable and effective treatment options are needed to meet the evolving needs of patients. This new treatment regimen provides patients with a unique, effective oral option and meets many of the treatment needs of the myeloma patient community."

About XPOVIO®

XPOVIO received market authorization from Health Canada in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least one prior therapy on May 31, 2022.1 Approval was based on the Phase 3 BOSTON trial of XPOVIO in combination with once-weekly bortezomib and low-dose dexamethasone compared to twice-weekly bortezomib and low-dose dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.2

XPOVIO® is a registered trademark of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and is used by FORUS Therapeutics Inc. under license.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM), commonly referred to as myeloma, is a blood cancer that is associated with the abnormal behavior and uncontrolled growth of a type of white blood cell - the plasma cell. Plasma cells are made in the bone marrow and are an important component of the body's immune system because they produce antibodies. In myeloma, abnormal plasma cells (also known as myeloma cells) interfere with the production of normal healthy blood cells in the bone marrow and overproduce inactive clones of abnormal antibodies that negatively affect different parts of the body such as the bones and kidneys. The cause or causes of MM remain unknown.3

In Canada, it was estimated that approximately 4,000 people were diagnosed with MM in 2022.4 Despite recent introductions of newer, effective treatments, MM remains an incurable, deadly disease with an estimated 5-year net survival rate of 50%.4 These facts reinforce the continued need for new treatments that can contribute to controlling the disease and extend patient benefits.

About FORUS

FORUS Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing differentiated, novel medicines for hematologic malignancies and other forms of cancer. Our mission is to bring solutions to cancer patients, caregivers, physicians, and our partners by accelerating unique and important treatments that meaningfully enhance life.

References

