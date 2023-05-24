Botannis Labs, Inc. Approved in New York State for Controlled Substance Laboratory Testing

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Botannis Labs, Inc., a leading provider of analytical testing services for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, is excited to announce the opening of its new testing facility in Hauppauge, Long Island, NY. The facility will provide comprehensive testing services, offering the industry's highest level of expertise, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and quality procedures.









We are proud to announce that the New York State Department of Health's Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement has awarded Botannis with a Class 8 Analytical Laboratory license to handle and test controlled substances - a vital certification that permits Botannis to provide critical services to the supply chain.

In addition, Botannis offers regulatory support for our clients' quality systems compliant with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The company now offers a comprehensive range of services that includes dietary supplement, drug, and cosmetic label reviews as well as stability testing, method development, product formulation, and evaluation and design of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Botannis is able to efficiently and cost-effectively navigate the increasingly rigid and ever-changing requirements of consumer product quality and safety.

"Botannis is committed to staying up to date with the latest industry trends and regulatory requirements to provide the best possible services and competitive prices to its clients," said Matt Wolf, CEO of Botannis Labs, Inc.

The new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation, including HPLC, UPLC, GCIMS, ICMPS, and others. Botannis is ISO Certified for laboratory quality testing, and will offer a full range of testing services, including potency testing, residual solvent analysis, heavy metals testing, pesticides, and microbial screening.

ABOUT BOTANNIS LABS, INC.

Botannis is a NY State-Licensed, ISO-Certified cGMP product testing lab that provides a comprehensive scope of harmonized GMP testing services and regulatory consulting. From raw materials to finished product, Botannis Labs' team of experts leverage their decades of experience to utilize optimized testing methods and quality procedures to help assure the compliance of partner brands and the safety of consumers. With modern capabilities and a rigorous dedication to quality, Botannis provides clients access to advanced analysis and cutting-edge laboratory services. Learn more at www.botannis.com.

