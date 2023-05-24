ASN Lifestyle Magazine: Sam Mack to Host ASN Underground with Pure Wellness LLC as a Major Sponsor

ASN Lifestyle Magazine Takes Viewers on a Journey into the Future of the Lifestyle Industry with Revolutionary New Show call ASN Underground

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / ASN Lifestyle Magazine, the multi-award-winning publication has recently announced the launch of their latest show that aims to "take audiences on a journey into the future of the Lifestyle entertainment industry." This new program will be a combination of a variety show, shopping network, and state-of-the-art technology, using augmented reality (AR) to bring products to life with innovative clarity.

Hosted by Sam Mack, the show will feature in-depth interviews with celebrities/individuals in the Lifestyle entertainment industry, sharing their secrets and providing insights into how to avoid common pitfalls. The show will also include segments on sex therapy and how to spice up your love life, as well as fashion shows, cooking segments, and live performances of music and dance.

ASN Media Group will feature many celebrities such as Esther Anaya, Krayzie Bone of Bone, and Thugs N Harmony. The show will also allow audiences to participate in real-time interactions, including Trivia and other games, for a chance to win prizes and connect with other viewers. The program will be available for streaming, as well as in podcast format, augmenting the success of ASN's digital magazine.

Pure Wellness LLC is a wellness and supplement development company that has recently announced it will be a major sponsor of this new ASN Underground Show with Samantha Mack.

As the company continues to grow and their consumer base expands across the country, their partnership with ASN Media Group will not only benefit the brand, but consumers as well. By bringing forward big name celebrities and wellness influencers, Pure Wellness LLC hopes to gather an audience of like minded consumers into a community. ASN Underground will act as the go-between for users of the product and the developers, creating an open-door business model, where consumers can get inside information on the market.

"We provide a safe product manufactured in a FDA Registered plant with a GMP plus provide COA with every product. This ensures that the consumers know that this is a safe product."

Mack goes on to say, "we are hopeful that this innovative delivery system is the future for individuals who dislike swallowing pills or desire a healthy supplement with zero sugar and calories. The products are convenient, portable, and fast-acting. We hope to bring a harmonious balance between personal growth, meaningful relationships, and the positive impact one creates in the world around them." Pure Wellness LLC is working to develop an innovative way for individuals to receive supplements, in an easy to use system. The products, Mack Daddy, Pure Strips, and Paw Strips are expected to see a national expansion within the year, as they launch into retailers.

Pure Wellness is the leader in developing oral strips that dissolve instantly on the tongue while providing a fast-acting absorption rate to the user.

ABOUT ASN Lifestyle Magazine

ASN Lifestyle Magazine is redefining the Lifestyle Industry, is a multi-award-winning publication committed to the promotion of healthy living and experiences in both the lifestyle & adult community. The magazine is at the forefront of trends in social behavior, politics, sexuality, and economics and has won several awards, including "Best Lifestyle Magazine" in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

ABOUT Pure Wellness

Pure Wellness has developed an oral strip which is fast acting and absorbs into your body faster and safer than other supplements on the market. With brands like Mack Daddy the first male enhancement product on the market, Pure Strip energy which is a 40 mg caffeine product with no sugar and very low calories plus a pet line called Paw Strips to make it easy for pet owners to give their pets supplements by placing on the pet's tongue or roof of the mouth. Working with chains like 7 - Eleven and AM/PM markets in California the company is going nationwide around late July 2023 with a national distributor.

