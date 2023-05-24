Epic Story Interactive Launches Rift Rangers, Declares War on Master Brain

Rift Rangers are taking it to the streets with newly added Electric Avenue, as the Green Ranger joins the battle!

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Developer Epic Story Interactive has declared war on The Master Brain with the launch of Rift Rangers on Steam and the Epic Game Store today.

During the five-month early-access period, Rift Rangers has enjoyed a positive reception from players, streamers, and press alike. The development team actively incorporated invaluable player feedback, resulting in a plethora of adjustments, added features, and expanded content. With the official launch of Rift Rangers, players can eagerly anticipate a host of updates, unlockables, and captivating additions, including a brand-new level, a new Ranger, formidable enemies, powerful weapons, enhanced interface, engaging game modes, increased language support, and much more!

As part of the update, players will fight evil in the streets on Electric Avenue, where even seemingly innocuous cars are hazardous not only to the Rangers but to the invading monsters as well. That's not the only surprise in store. Fresh from the local gym and juice bar comes additional reinforcements; what would any Sentai squad be without the classic enigmatic Green Ranger? A bit of a lone wolf, and firm a believer in "The best defense is a bigger defense!", Green has the power to immediately create a defensive perimeter of RiftTech weaponry.

The rabid razor clawed monstrosities pouring through the dimensional rift are also getting new allies: the Mech Witch and Titanic Brute have joined The Master Brain's forces and are intent on destroying the Rift Rangers once and for all!

Not to worry, the Rift Rangers have a brand-new ace up their sleeve - they can sometimes call on their Mega Mecha to bestow them with the powers of their RiftTech, making them a roving weapon of ultra devastation! Until it wears off, of course.

Known for developing hit mobile games for globally recognized brands like Beyblade, Slugterra, and Ben 10, the team at Epic Story Interactive have a knack for designing engaging gameplay experiences with intuitive controls and enjoyable reward systems. Player feedback is integral to the process and used to hone the gameplay to suit them.

"We pay careful attention to all feedback offered from internal playtests and end users. We want to know what works and what doesn't," said Dennis Leong, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Epic Story Interactive. "Of course, the launch isn't the end run as we have a ton of ideas for future updates, and we're going to continue incorporating player feedback as we make sure Rift Rangers continues to be their game."

Drawing inspiration from the Japanese tokusatsu entertainment style, Rift Rangers encapsulates the essence of the beloved sentai sub-genre, featuring vibrant costumes, delightfully cheesy lines, comically evil monsters, and awe-inspiring adventures.

In Rift Rangers, players assume the role of each of the titular sentai heroes, tasked with defending Earth from The Master Brain's nefarious forces invading the planet through a dimensional rift. Only by venturing into the rift and engaging in intense battles can the Rangers hope to save humanity. With each showdown, the enemy forces become increasingly intense, but if the team can endure the relentless onslaught for 20 minutes, their mighty Mega Mecha will complete its power-up cycle, obliterating every enemy and saving the day!

As players progress through challenging levels and face relentless enemy swarms, they'll encounter randomized upgrade options, ensuring every run feels unique. Embracing the "die, learn, retry" mantra, players can learn from their failures and restart with newfound knowledge. To enhance future attempts, energy chips collected in previous playthroughs can be used to buy permanent upgrades between runs, aiding in their quest for victory.

Game Features

The Rangers are rogue lite; no saves, no extra lives. Randomized power-ups mean that every mission will require a different strategy.

Four Rangers to choose from, each with their own unique ability and starting tech.

Feat system to unlock new RiftTech, levels, Rangers, and more!

Use Energy Chips to enhance your sentai warriors for a permanent advantage against the forces of darkness.

Two worlds to destroy evil on - each with their own mechanics and challenges.

Unleash a variety of RiftTech and become an unstoppable fighting force.

Sentai awesomeness - ultra-cool helmets, poses, and tokusatsu inspired enemies!

With 13 different levels of difficulty to unlock, your fight against The Master Brain will rage on for so long, the glory of your battles will be legendary!

Rock out to a killer theme song! Refuse to Die!!!

