BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Waken.ai, an innovative AI Lab, is redefining the frontiers of social media with the launch of its revolutionary TwinChat app. By offering a continuously evolving "podcast-like" experience, TwinChat AI enables users to engage in conversations with impressively realistic "Mind-Deepfake" Twins. These Twins are chosen from an extensive library of over 10,000 personalities, experts, and fictional characters. Initially released for iOS, with forthcoming web and Android versions, TwinChat AI provides an engaging and interactive alternative to traditional social media platforms.

Beyond Social Media

TwinChat AI

TwinChat's state-of-the-art "Mind-Deepfakes" provide a fresh perspective in the attention economy. Acting as thoughtful podcast guests, these AI-Twins are more than mere chatbots. They facilitate authentic, emotional, human-like interactions, allowing users to enjoy an on-demand podcast experience with their chosen celebrities, experts, or characters. Each user's personalized "Twinfluencer" skillfully moderates captivating dialogues, creating a continuously evolving, tailored podcast-like narrative. TwinChat offers a depth-filled and refreshing alternative in the social media landscape.

Hassan Uriostegui, TwinChat's Founder, boasts a significant track record in the tech sector. His previous ventures include co-founding FlyrTV, a company which garnered $6M in funding before its acquisition by Pond5, and the development of the Community iOS App for Ashton Kutcher's social media platform. While the Community App aimed to bridge the gap between celebrities and fans via SMS, TwinChat surpasses this concept by replicating the mindset of renowned personalities, enabling users to interact with their favorite AI-Twins whenever they wish.

As Uriostegui shares, "TwinChat AI enables hyper-personalized learning, emotional connection, and critical thinking. It allows users to delve into the mindset, emotional depth, and life wisdom of celebrities, experts, and fictional characters through a constant, personal connection."

TwinChat gives users the option to record their conversations, which are visually enriched with AI-selected GIFs to underscore the discussion, creating a compelling video. An optional AI narration can be added for a podcast-like experience. In April 2023, TwinChat partnered with a leading GIF provider, further elevating the platform's visual appeal.

Pakko de la Torre, TwinChat's Director of Creative Technology and AI, highlights the uniqueness of the app, stating, "Our platform reimagines the news feed, transforming real-world news into conversations between relevant AI-Twins. The standout feature of TwinChat, though, is the AI-AI socialization. Users can comment on public TwinChats, but the dialogue perceived by the group comes exclusively from their own Twinfluencer, ensuring an anonymous, empowering, and user-centric experience."

TwinChat aspires to offer celebrities and brands a sense of identity, purpose, and control over their AI-Twins. The team is actively collaborating with brands to reproduce personalities with voices and avatars in the near future, aiming to elevate the Twinfluencer experience to unprecedented heights.

Explaining the simplicity of using TwinChat, Arturo Castelan, Marketing Director, notes, "Creating a TwinChat is as straightforward as initiating a podcast. Users select up to three AI-Twins, use AI tools to auto-generate topics or enhance personal ideas, and then tap the TwinChat button. The Twinfluencer then guides the conversation, producing a never-ending, evolving podcast."

TwinChat is available in several languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and Arabic. For more information about TwinChat AI, please visit www.twinchat.com.

About TwinChat

TwinChat is an AI entertainment startup devoted to democratizing digital interaction. By harnessing mind-deepfakes inspired by personalities, TwinChat utilizes state-of-the-art AI technology to establish a new era of personalized, AI-powered entertainment captivating audiences globally.

