Blackground Records 2.0: Final Draft Releases New Single "Re-Up"

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Popular R&B guy group Final Draft is fresh off of Vedo's The Mood Swings Tour and is excited for the release of their highly anticipated debut single "Re-Up" on Blackground Records 2.0. "Re-Up", produced by multi-platinum Grammy nominated super producer Fatboi and written by K-Major, is a catchy upbeat record with amazing vocals that create a beautiful vibe. "Re-Up" is about the charge you get from a woman that you just can't do without. "No matter what happens between y'all, you always gotta run back to her. She's the charge up, she's my Re-Up.", states Voice of Final Draft. In addition to the release of the single, Final Draft has released a limited edition "Re-Up" T-Shirt collection available exclusively on officialfinaldraft.com/shop .

ABOUT FINAL DRAFT

Final Draft, known from NBC's America's Got Talent, is a popular national recording R&B singing group composed of Lucky, Divine, and Voice. Final Draft has performed and interviewed on shows like the Wendy Williams Show, Sister Circle, Fox, CBS, and more! Final Draft were special guests on Nick Cannon's Wild'n Out. Final Draft is known for their impeccable vocals, good looks, and their multiple tribute singing videos that have gone viral in the millions. Final Draft previously hosted their own IG Live series Legend Talk featuring in-depth exclusive conversations with iconic music legends. Final Draft recently signed to Blackground Records 2.0, formerly known as Blackground Records, owned by legendary music mogul Barry Hankerson. Final Draft has over 1.3 million followers across their social media and are gearing up for their debut single "ReUp" produced by multi-platinum Grammy nominated super producer Fatboi and written by K-Major. For more info about Final Draft, visit www.officialfinaldraft.com or follow them on social media; @4finaldraft

ABOUT BLACKGROUND RECORDS 2.0

Founded by Barry Hankerson initially and launched in 1993, Blackground Records became a staple name in music and pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with the Hankerson's expert ear for artist development that would evolve into prolific careers for the aforementioned artists. Over the years, Blackground Records - with artists such as the late Aaliyah, Timbaland, Tank and JoJo - sold millions of records, had ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums and won countless awards. Now as Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson is continuing their undeniable impact on the music industry.

