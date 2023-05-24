Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK3Q | ISIN: CA82664T1012 | Ticker-Symbol: Y8B
Tradegate
23.05.23
21:13 Uhr
0,204 Euro
+0,009
+4,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNAL GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNAL GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1720,19119:53
0,1710,19219:49
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2023 | 19:38
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signal Gold Inc.: Signal Gold Announces Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Mary-Lynn Oke

41,746,720

93.085

3,101,012

6.915

Ian Pritchard

41,793,136

93.189

3,054,596

6.811

Lewis Lawrick

41,880,735

93.384

2,966,997

6.616

P.E. (Ted) Kavanagh

41,795,720

93.195

3,052,012

6.805

Kevin Bullock

41,723,802

93.034

3,123,930

6.966

In addition: (i) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration; and (ii) the unallocated stock options under the Stock Option Plan and Share Units under the Share Unit Plan were approved by a majority of shareholders.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold development and exploration company, advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study which demonstrates an approximate 11-year open pit life of mine ("LOM") with average gold production of 100,000 ounces per annum and an average diluted grade of 2.26 grams per tonne gold. (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). On August 3, 2022, the Goldboro Project received its environmental assessment approval from the Nova Scotia Minister of Environment and Climate Change, a significant regulatory milestone which enables the Company to commence site-specific permitting processes including the Industrial Approval and Crown Land Lease and Mining Lease applications. The Goldboro Project also has potential for further Mineral Resource expansion, particularly towards the west along strike and at depth.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Bullock, P. Eng., President and CEO with Signal Gold Inc., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Signal Gold Inc.
Kevin Bullock
President and CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@anacondamining.com		Reseau ProMarket Inc.
Dany Cenac Robert
Investor Relations
(514) 722-2276 x456
Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

SOURCE: Signal Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757072/Signal-Gold-Announces-Results-from-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.